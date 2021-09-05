CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

4 Bedroom Home in Franksville - $349,900

Kenosha News.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the article5 acre hobby farm with farm house built in 1908 offers 7 outbuildings, 4 of them were built 1910-1915. Owners refer to them as ice house, carriage house, granary, machine shed, chicken coop, milk house and goat house. Floors of outbuildings are either concrete, wood or dirt. No water to outbuildings. Chicken coop & garage (carriage house) have electric. Drain tile in basement drains to pond on adjacent property not owned by sellers. Nicholson Wildlife Refuge is north of property. Racine Unified School District boundaries as of 7/11/21 indicate: Gifford Elem & Middle & Case HS. Mailing address is: 9824 4 Mile Rd. Franksville WI 53216-5312.

www.kenoshanews.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Carriage House#Farm House#Bedroom Home#Chicken Coop Garage
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Milk
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Spring, TXHouston Chronicle

Guess the rent of this five-bedroom home in Spring with a pool

Chron is taking inspiration from our sister publication SFGate in San Francisco to find local properties available to rent in Houston—the good, the bad, and the expensive. Welcome to Chron's "Guess the Rent" series. Suburban living has its pros, especially if you're ready for more space outside of the loop.
Real Estateluxuryrealestate.com

27092 Cordero Lane

BEAUTIFULLY UPGRADED MADRID CASA SARGA HOME, 5 BEDS + OFFICE (could be 6th bedroom), HUGE ENTERTAINER’S YARD w/ 10’ deep SWIMMING POOL, OWNED SOLAR, PEX REPIPE & MORE! As you enter this beautiful home, you’re instantly greeted by high vaulted ceilings, a sweeping staircase, formal living room and an array of windows allowing in an abundance of natural light. The downstairs office with custom built-in work space could also be converted to a MAIN FLOOR BEDROOM. Highlights include a soft neutral color pallet, travertine & wood look tile flooring, dual pane windows, plantation shutters, a beautifully remodeled kitchen with quartz countertops, stainless steel appliances, pantry and eat-in breakfast counter. The kitchen is open to the family room with cozy fireplace and is adjacent to the dining room all of which lead to your meticulously maintained backyard setting…the perfect entertainment space with huge 10’ deep pool (with removable baby fence), built in BBQ & sink plumbed with hot water, expansive patio cover with ceiling fans, ample seating areas, beautiful new landscape lighting and a tiered slope with another seating area at the top for you to take in the stunning views and sunsets. The master suite is generous in size and includes a large walk-in closet, en-suite master bathroom, dual vanity and walk-in shower. Upstairs are four additional bedrooms, all with California Closets organizers, a large linen closet and secondary bathroom with dual vanity, quartz counters and tub/shower combo. Enjoy INDOOR LAUNDRY and a large 3 CAR GARAGE with full garage attic. Inquire for information about MULTIPLE SCHOOL OPTIONS unique to this neighborhood. Enjoy Lake Mission Viejo with swimming, BBQ's, fishing, boat & paddleboard rentals, concerts & events. Sierra Rec Center is just a short stroll away with several membership options to the pool, spa, water slide, fitness center, & more! WELCOME HOME!
Egg Harbor Township, NJAtlantic City Press

4 Bedroom Home in Egg Harbor Township - $849,000

NO disappointment here... Minutes from the beach in Ocean City and even closer to the back bays. This beautiful stately home is nestled in the lovely area of Hideaway Estates in Egg Harbor Twp. just outside of Linwood. Nothing was spared to create this GEM of a home. From the moment you enter the royal foyer you will feel the care that went into this design. The welcoming open entry way displays a formal living room on the L and formal dining room on the R showcased by the staircase leading to the second floor. The second floor features two master suites. The main suite has tray ceiling large bath with cathedral ceilings, Jacuzzi tub and 2 separate water closets. Adjacent to the foyer is the open stairway to a full finished basement (could have 3 more bedrooms) full bath and huge game room complete with outside entrance to the glorious back yard. By the way, the back yard is fully paved with beautiful patio and large in ground pool along with a generous pool house.
Real Estatethegramblinite.com

310 E. Texas Ave

Spacious 4 Bedroom Home with Large Backyard - This home features 4 Bedrooms and 1.5 Bathrooms. New flooring being installed in 3 bedrooms, hallway, and bathroom. Kitchen is open to the living room with built in bar. The fenced back yard has a large brick patio. To schedule a viewing of 318 Rental Pro's Rental Properties please visit our website 318RentalPros.com, select the properties you are interested in viewing, select "Contact Us", please fill in your name, best phone number to contact you, email address, desired move-in date, and best times to view the property, our property manager will contact you about the showing.
Addison, ILMATC Times

beautiful 3bedroom 2baths for rent

Welcome home If you're looking for a comfortable, traditional home, look no further. This home's features include hardwood and tile floors, neutral colors and fresh paint. The kitchen offers coordinating appliances and tile backsplash. The living room is spacious and has a cozy fireplace, making it the perfect place to relax after a long day. Make this your home and apply today.
Fredericksburg, VAFree Lance-Star

3 Bedroom Home in Fredericksburg - $359,900

Very nice colonial with a great usable floor plan. Large living room flows into a formal dining room. Kitchen with generous breakfast area flowing into a big family room with a wood burning fireplace and vaulted ceiling. The family room opens out to the deck. Upstairs you'll find 3 nice sized bedrooms and two bathrooms. The back yard is fenced backs to trees. Plenty of space for pets to run! Sit on your covered front porch and watch the world go by. You won't find any carpet in the lower level of this house. New Garage Door! The roof and the HVAC system are less than 5 years old! Refrigerator is less than one year old. Check it out! You won't be sorry!
Real Estateoucampus.org

1701 E. Cambridge Ave.

Newly Updated 2 Bed/ 1 Bath Apartment with Washer and Dryer IN-UNIT! - *CURRENTLY UNDER RENOVATION*NO SHOWINGS UNTIL COMPLETE*. Managed by Taylor Street 602-603-9777 www.taylorstmgmt.com. The unit has been updated with NEW flooring, NEW stainless steel appliances, NEW bathtub and surround tile, as well as a NEW name brand full...
Rocky Mount, VAFranklin News Post

Rocky Mount home listings for people who need a lot of living space

When you first enter this dazzling, 5300 sq ft home, you're immediately greeted by 14 ft windows letting the sun shine into the enormous great room. Marvel at the views as you pass the office and formal dining room into the gorgeous kitchen. It's complete with stainless steel Viking appliances & durable Silestone countertops. Just beyond is the spacious deck. The first floor also provides laundry room & primary bedroom suite (heated flooring in bathroom). Upstairs are 3 bedrooms, 3 bathrooms, and a bonus room. Then, the basement has been expertly crafted containing high ceilings, modern designer touches, & offering you lots of options- inlaw suite, Airbnb, or luxurious retreat for house guests. There's a bedroom, office, home gym, and magnificent great room plumbed for a full kitchen/bar.
Home & Gardenarlingtonrealtyinc.com

1923 N Cameron Street

Welcome to this beautiful colonial perched atop a stunning 7900+ square foot lot with sweeping treetop western views of N Arlington and the popular High View Park children's and athletic park. Built in 2015 by Enhanced Custom Homes there is attention to detail and pride in ownership throughout. The main level is flooded with natural light and features an expansive layout with gleaming hardwoods throughout. The kitchen is a chef+GGs dream with high end appliances, gorgeous Quartzite countertops, designer tile backsplash and custom cabinetry. The thoughtfully designed kitchen has ample space for everyday dining or a quick meal on the large breakfast bar. Adjacent to the kitchen is a large great room that includes a two-sided fireplace, custom millwork tray ceiling and direct access to a stunning patio. The main level also includes separate living and dining spaces with an additional flex room that can be used as a home office, homework den or bedroom. 9+GG ceilings throughout.A centrally located staircase leads you to the upper level that features an expansive primary suite with a large, custom walk-in closet, French doors that lead to the private balcony and a spa like master bath. On the same upper level, you+GGll discover a second bedroom w/ ensuite bath, and two more bedrooms that share an adjacent hall bath. There is also a conveniently located laundry room on the upper level.The lower level with walk-out, is open, spacious, and functional for a vast variety of uses. It features a large rec room, separate bedroom, and full bath. There is also an abundant amount of storage. There is direct access to the oversized 2 car garage with ample space for 2 cars plus workshop or flex space. Finally, there is a gardening shed with its own separate entrance off the driveway.The exterior of the home is beautifully landscaped with multiple entertaining spaces. The back yard is brilliantly tiered to accommodate outdoor dining as well as a children+GGs play area.High View Park is centrally located within 1 mile to the Ballston Metro and major commuter routes including Spout Run, GW Parkway, 66 and more.
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Highland Park, TXPosted by
DFW Community News

House of the Month: 4201 Versailles Avenue

Everything’s bigger in Texas, including this pristine corner lot, situated atop one of Highland Park’s most sought-after blocks. Its immaculate resort-style backyard, fitted with an outdoor fireplace, Texas-sized pool, and fully covered patio area, make this a true entertainer’s dream home. Inside, this stunning English Tudor features inlaid hardwood floors, incredibly detailed woodwork, and oversized formals fit for holiday celebrations. The kitchen is equipped with custom Alder cabinets, stainless Viking appliances, a large island with plenty of bar seating, tumbled marble backsplash, and a spacious walk-in pantry. The first-floor primary suite has plenty of space for two, including double vanities, a large walk-in closet, and a separate tub and shower. Explore even more luxuries from the wine room to the state-of-the-art media room, gym, and game room.
Prescott, AZcitysuntimes.com

This 1898 Victorian Home in Prescott Is On the Market Right Now

Just blocks from Courthouse Plaza in Prescott, this turn of the last century home has the lovely bones and charm of 1898 but has been completely updated over the past two years. Inside, find four bedrooms, two updated bathrooms, both with clawfoot tubs, and a powder room, a fully updated...
The Woodlands, TXClick2Houston.com

7-bedroom, 8.5-bath mansion in The Woodlands sold for $7.5M

THE WOODLANDS, Texas – A seven bedroom, 8.5-bath home in The Woodlands was sold for approximately $7.5 million last week. According to the Houston Business Journal, the home, located at 99 West Grand Regency Circle was listed on the market in May and was then listed as “sold” last week.

Comments / 0

Community Policy