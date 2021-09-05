Oil Producers Enjoy the Calm Before the 2022 Storm

Oil edged higher as investors considered a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of COVID-19 in many regions and the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output. Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York. Almost 80 per cent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional oil grades like Mars Blend jump to their highest level since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.