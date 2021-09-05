CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Oil Producers Enjoy the Calm Before the 2022 Storm

By Julian Lee
Washington Post
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleYou’d be forgiven for thinking that it’s smooth sailing ahead for the OPEC+ oil producer group. The 23 members concluded their meeting last week in less than an hour, agreeing to raise output again in October. There were no signs of the tensions that had marred earlier gatherings, just a quick rubber-stamping of the next step in a deal thrashed out in July, which sees the group adding 400,000 barrels a day to supply each month.

Related
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Russian Oil Shipments to USA Set to Surge

(Bloomberg) -- The prolonged shutdown of Gulf of Mexico oil production in the wake of Hurricane Ida is creating an opportunity for Russia to expand its share of the U.S. oil market. Imports of Russian oil Urals to the U.S. are set to increase in September and October as 77%...
Energy IndustryPosted by
Reuters

U.S. offshore oil production losses felt around the globe

HOUSTON, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Two weeks of losses in U.S. offshore energy production spiraled on Thursday, with prolonged outages from Hurricane Ida leading to oil contract cancellations around the globe. Three-quarters of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained offline, according to government data, as repair efforts dragged on....
Energy Industryjwnenergy.com

China intervenes in oil market with historic sale of reserves

China made an unprecedented intervention in the global oil market, releasing crude from its strategic reserve for the first time with the explicit aim of lowering prices. The announcement comes amid surging energy costs in China, not just for oil but also for coal and natural gas, and electricity shortages in some provinces that have forced some factories to cut production. Inflation is rapidly rising too, a political headache for Beijing.
Energy Industryrigzone.com

Oil Backtracks After China Taps Strategic Reserve

After rising early in trading from bullish U.S. stockpile and production metrics, futures reversed track as China announced it is tapping into the Chinese strategic oil reserves to ease rising prices. Oil fell by the most in nearly three weeks after China decided to tap its crude reserves to ease...
Trafficinvesting.com

Crude Oil Higher; Hurricane Ida Continues to Impact U.S. Production

Investing.com -- Oil prices traded firmly higher Friday, helped by the lingering impact of Hurricane Ida on the U.S. Gulf of Mexico producers as well as the hope of better U.S.-China trade relations. By 10:00 AM ET (1400 GMT), U.S. crude futures were up 2.2% at $69.66 a barrel, while...
Environmentthewestsidegazette.com

US Oil And Gas Inventories Skewed By Hurricane Ida

The continuing fallout from Hurricane Ida and reports of large decreases in U.S. inventories of commodities caused wild swings in oil prices on Thursday. Ida made landfall as a Category 4 hurricane in Louisiana on Aug. 29, but has continued to stifle production and refining along the U.S. Gulf Coast. Federal estimates show about 77 percent of the total crude oil and natural gas production from U.S. territorial waters remains offline more than a week after the storm.
TrafficFXStreet.com

OPEC+ striving hard to keep oil prices at $65-$75 a barrel – Lukoil

The OPEC and its allies (OPEC+) is trying hard to maintain oil prices in the $65-$75 range per barrel, Vagit Alekperov, the head of Russia's No. 2 oil producer Lukoil said earlier this week. “Oil prices of $65-$75 were "comfortable" for consumers.”. "Regulation (of output) can be different depending on...
Energy Industrywsau.com

U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production losses lead to cargo cancellations

HOUSTON (Reuters) – U.S. oil offshore losses remained at 76% on Thursday after Hurricane Ida hit the Gulf of Mexico, according to government data, which prolonged outages and caused the first oil cargo shipment cancellations to buyers in Asia. Production should be disrupted for several more days amid lasting damages...
Energy Industryoilandgas360.com

World’s largest economies are surpassing pre-Covid oil demand

(Bloomberg) –Some of the world’s biggest economies are seeing oil consumption turn the corner and even surpass pre-pandemic levels as falling Covid-19 infection rates drive a recovery in activity. Oil demand in China, the world’s top energy consumer, will be 13% higher next quarter than in the same period in...
Trafficrigzone.com

Oil Rebounds After 2-Day Decline

(Bloomberg) -- Oil rebounded after a two-day decline as investors assessed a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of Covid-19 in many regions. Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York after falling more than 2% over the past two sessions. While there are pockets of robust demand emerging in some regions including Europe, the fast-spreading delta variant of the virus has resulted in renewed lockdowns in other areas.
Trafficjwnenergy.com

Oil gains near $69 with Ida impact still hitting U.S. output

Oil edged higher as investors considered a demand outlook clouded by the comeback of COVID-19 in many regions and the continued impact of Hurricane Ida on U.S. output. Futures climbed toward $69 a barrel in New York. Almost 80 per cent of U.S. Gulf of Mexico oil production remained shut in on Tuesday. The resulting disruption has seen the value of regional oil grades like Mars Blend jump to their highest level since January, according to data compiled by Bloomberg.
TrafficPosted by
Reuters

Saudi Arabia slashes crude prices to Asia; US, Europe prices steady

DUBAI/SINGAPORE, Sept 6 (Reuters) - Saudi Arabia, the world's top oil exporter, slashed prices of all crude grades to Asian customers in October versus September, but left prices to northwestern Europe and the United States steady. The deep price cuts come as lockdowns across Asia to combat the highly infectious...
Industrybitcoinist.com

Bitcoin Miners And Oil Producers To Discuss Crypto-Mining Opportunities

Last week, Bitcoin miners and oil producers met in Houston to discuss the possible opportunities for on-site digital mining. They meet in-vehicle warehouse, which served as their point of encounter to examine these opportunities. The meeting had over 200 investors in attendance to deliberate on an alliance aimed at favoring...
MarketsNEWSBTC

As Bitcoin Breaks $50k, Indicators Show A Calm Before The Storm

As Bitcoin retests the $50k price level, on-chain indicators seem to be aligned so that they suggest the coin might explode upwards soon. Bitcoin Indicators May Be Showing A Calm Before The Storm. As pointed out by a CryptoQuant post, Bitcoin indicators seem to be showing some interesting values right...
Energy IndustryInternational Business Times

Major Oil Producers Set To Uphold Small Output Increase

The world's leading oil producers are expected to uphold a July deal to slowly boost output at a meeting on Wednesday, despite US pressure to go further. OPEC members led by Saudi Arabia along with allies including Russia, known collectively as OPEC+, decided in July to raise output by 400,000 barrels per day (bpd) each month from August, in a deal thrashed out after weeks of wrangling.

