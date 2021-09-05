Oil Producers Enjoy the Calm Before the 2022 Storm
You'd be forgiven for thinking that it's smooth sailing ahead for the OPEC+ oil producer group. The 23 members concluded their meeting last week in less than an hour, agreeing to raise output again in October. There were no signs of the tensions that had marred earlier gatherings, just a quick rubber-stamping of the next step in a deal thrashed out in July, which sees the group adding 400,000 barrels a day to supply each month.
