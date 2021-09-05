3 Bedroom Home in Brooklyn - $249,900

Unique farmette located just 25 Minutes from Madison in the Evansville school district. Usable outbuilding and nice large barn with a new roof and plenty of space inside for whatever you desire. Loft of barn big enough to host events, main level has a nice work shop and plenty of space for storage, operate a business, or to operate as a farm. 200 AMP electric ran to the barn, and the concrete floor outbuilding electrical is updated as well.. The house is in need of some major repairs and TLC, but has a new furnace and a few other updates inside. Come take a look, there is so much potential!