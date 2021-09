It won’t take long to see if the Texas A&M secondary is improved in 2021. One of the best things its opponent Saturday does is pass. The Aggies will open the season against Kent State at 7 p.m. Saturday at Kyle Field. The Golden Flashes threw for 323.5 yards per game last season to rank 10th in the country, and its team passing efficiency of 191.19 ranked second to only Alabama.