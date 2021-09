Recently his NFL career came to a shocking and fitting end. A sad and shameful and perfectly inexplicable end. Tim Tebow was cut by his former college coach, who had been like a father to him. Cut in his hometown of Jacksonville by its Jaguars. Cut on the first camp cutdown, from 90 players to 85, while trying to play a position he had no business trying to learn on the NFL level at age 34. Cut because he couldn’t catch, block or tackle on special teams as well as the other six tight ends remaining on the roster.