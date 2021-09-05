CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Blue and Broke: Soulful, reflective, and mysterious, this group are back to captivate their fans with newly released music

By escritorazel
Cover picture for the articleBlue and Broke, a Belgium-based based group, are enhancing their music career further with their third studio album, named after the featuring the title track Night Shadows. This song features Henk Hofstede and settles on mysterious and soulful sounds to capture their listeners’ attention. This work follows Edward, Blue and Broke’s album inspired by Edward Hopper, an American artist. Continuing to be influenced by Hopper’s melancholy and mysterious paintings in their music, the group have, this time, shifted the musical theme so that it is more sonic rather than lyrical.

