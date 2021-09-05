Blue and Broke: Soulful, reflective, and mysterious, this group are back to captivate their fans with newly released music

Artist BEAUnz is solidifying his mark on music even more so than before with his new hit, Whenever. This song speaks out about important messages, the main one displaying the value of love and time over materials and money, capturing this artist’s unique style and tone along the way to help him stand out from other artists in the industry. Whenever was originally produced to feature another artist, but seeing its potential made BEAUnz keep this masterpiece for himself. With the beat being produced by Big Jeezy, who has collaborated with other successful artists, it’s no surprise that this track has captured the attention of fans all around the globe.