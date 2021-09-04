P Nation's youngest trainee set to debut sparks debate online
P Nation's youngest debuting idol member selected through SBS's idol audition program 'LOUD' sparked debate online. On September 4th, contestants Eun Hwi, Daniel Jikal, Cheon Jun Hyuk, Oh Sung Jun, Choi Tae Hun, Jang Hyun Soo, Tanaka Koki, and Woo Kyung Jun were chosen as the final debuting members. However, Tanaka Koki, who is 12 years old being born in 2009, being in the debuting team had netizens start debating.www.allkpop.com
Comments / 0