This Nike Air Max Plus 3 Features a Unique Graphic

By Brian Betschart
SneakerFiles
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFollowing a look at the Air Max Plus, Nike Sportswear will also debut the Air Max Plus 3 that features a similar print. Looking closer, this Nike Air Max Plus 3 features a unique graphic print across the upper while leather lands on the overlays. Next, we have the traditional plastic toe cap and 3M reflective accents, while the Tuned Air branding is seen throughout. Other highlights include the traditional Air units and a Black rubber outsole.

