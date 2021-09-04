CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Falconer, NY

Sample Disqualified In 400-Meter Final At Paralympics

Post-Journal
 8 days ago

Cover picture for the articleRayven Sample’s bid for a medal in the Paralympic Games in Tokyo came up short on Saturday. Sample, a Cassadaga Valley Central School graduate and a former standout on the Falconer/Cassadaga Valley track & field team, was disqualified in the 400-meter final that took place Saturday morning. Officials stated he did not stay in his lane. He was seeded fourth, and earned a berth in the final by finishing third in his heat Thursday evening in a personal-best time of 50.01.

