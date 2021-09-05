CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Wyoming State

Montana State comes up short in final minutes at Wyoming

By VICTOR FLORES 406mtsports.com
thechronicle-news.com
 5 days ago

LARAMIE, Wyoming — Montana State’s first game since 2019 ended in confusion. Trailing 19-16 in the waning seconds of Saturday’s season opener at Wyoming, MSU running back Isaiah Ifanse dove for a first down around UW’s 40-yard line. Several Bobcats thought he got the first down, which would have momentarily stopped the clock with four seconds left. The referees ultimately ruled he came up short of the marker, and the clock ran out.

www.thechronicle-news.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
Local
Wyoming College Sports
State
Montana State
Local
Wyoming Football
State
Wyoming State
City
Laramie, WY
Local
Wyoming Sports
IN THIS ARTICLE
#American Football#Msu#Uw#Bobcats
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
College Sports
NewsBreak
Football
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
POTUSPosted by
Reuters

Analysis: Biden's vaccine mandate signals a White House done with persuasion

WASHINGTON, Sept 10 (Reuters) - President Joe Biden and his aides have concluded something in recent weeks: The Mr. Nice Guy approach isn't working. By introducing vast new vaccine mandates he once opposed, Biden is fighting back against what the White House sees as the sabotage of their agenda by a petulant, politically motivated minority.
TechnologyPosted by
ABC News

Judge loosens Apple's grip on app store in Epic decision

SAN RAMON, Calif. -- A federal judge ordered Apple to dismantle a lucrative part of the competitive barricade guarding its closely run iPhone app store, but rejected allegations that the company has been running an illegal monopoly that stifles competition and innovation. The ruling issued Friday continues to chip away...
MLBNBC News

Dodgers' Trevor Bauer to miss rest of season due to MLB sexual assault investigation

Los Angeles Dodgers pitcher Trevor Bauer will miss the rest of the season as Major League Baseball continues its investigation into allegations he sexually assaulted a woman. "Today Mr. Bauer agreed to extend his administrative leave through the playoffs in a measure of good faith and in an effort to minimize any distraction to the Dodgers organization and his teammates," his agents, Jon Fetterolf and Rachel Luba, said in a statement Friday. "He continues to cooperate with the MLB investigation and refute the baseless allegations against him."

Comments / 0

Community Policy