Justin Olson knew he had his work cut out for him last weekend during Brainerd International Raceway’s GSTA Muscle Car Shootout. Drag racing in the Real Street Unlimited class, Olson and the rest of the field were chasing Jesse Nelson in the point standings after Nelson won the first two races of the three-race Muscle Car Series. The best everyone could hope for during the series finale was a colossal meltdown by Nelson, who finished second in the class in 2019. Olson said he was just hoping to run good rounds and chip away at Nelson’s lead.