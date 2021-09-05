4 Bedroom Home in Bristol - $309,985

One of the best options to hit the market this year...it's a must see! This home offers 4 bedrooms & 3 baths. Upon pulling in the driveway you are instantly impressed with the curb appeal this home displays. Making your way inside you won't be disappointed as every room in the house has been updated. Highlighted by a big master with a tiled shower. The big garage and finished basement are a bonus. The large living room with gas fireplace, eat in kitchen and laundry on the main level are a must see along with a formal dining area and so much more. All this plus an awesome location in one of the best neighborhoods Bristol has to offer.