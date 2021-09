The fan-favorite Japanese free-roaming crime-based game series might be in jeopardy. According to Bloomberg’s report, Chinese gaming giant NetEase Inc. is already in “final negotiations” to poach Yakuza series creator Toshihiro Nagoshi from SEGA. Anonymous sources familiar with the deal said that Nagoshi hasn’t signed a final contract and his duties have yet to be finalized, but he is expected to be able to build his own semi-independent team to create new titles for the company.