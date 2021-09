For the second straight season opener, the LSU Tigers defense gave up more than 400 yards of offense and allowed more than 35 points, losing 38-27 to UCLA Saturday night. The defense had some mental lapses in the first half but kept pace with the Bruins. But in the second half, LSU was dominated up front on both sides of the football, something most did not expect to happen coming into the game. Led by running back Zach Charbonnet, UCLA ran away with the game in the fourth quarter.