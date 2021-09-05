MARKETPLACE: Bariatric Center has a new name
The Bariatric Center of Columbus Regional Health is operating under the new name of the Weight Loss Institute of Columbus Regional Health. The new name reflects the thorough level of care provided, which goes far beyond bariatric services. Led by Southern Indiana Surgery physicians Dr. David Lee and Dr. Adam Golas, the Weight Loss Institute offers comprehensive treatment — from start to finish. It provides patients with a multidisciplinary approach during their weight loss journey. Services include weight loss surgery, non-surgical weight loss options, nutritional counseling, psychological testing, exercise therapy and more.www.therepublic.com
