Springfield, IL

Springfield Hopes Creative Signs Get Drivers to Slow Down

By Associated Press
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSPRINGFIELD, Ill. (AP) — Sgt. Jeff Royer is going to creative lengths to get Springfield drivers to slow down. Even if it means getting a little corny. “Yes, it’s stupid. ... But it gets the point across,” Royer said about his most recent sign near a school zone that reads ‘Speeders did bad in skool.’ The sign is one of many whimsical electronic messages posted in high volume areas as part of a recent effort by Springfield Police Department to deter speeding.

