Nwogu’s Late Home Run Lifts Pelicans to Victory over Hillcats

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleJordan Nwogu became the second Pelican to collect four hits in one game this season. The Myrtle Beach Pelicans just edged out the Lynchburg Hillcats 2-1 on an eighth-inning home run by Jordan Nwogu on Saturday night. The win gives the Birds a three-game to two lead in the series and moves them back over .500 at 54-53. Lynchburg falls to 52-55 with the loss. Saturday night was also “Recovery Awareness Night presented by A Palm State of Mind,” as the Pelicans wore specialty jerseys that were auctioned off during the game.

