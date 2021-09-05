Nwogu’s Late Home Run Lifts Pelicans to Victory over Hillcats

The Bruins had a flair for the dramatic Sunday night. UCLA men's soccer (1-1) had a chance to close out San Francisco (1-1) in regulation, but after the Dons put one in the back of the net in the waning minutes of the match, the Bruins would have to beat out their Bay Area opponents in overtime. Thanks to sophomore defender Tommy Silva, they did just that, emerging with a tight 2-1 victory over San Francisco to even up their record two games into the 2021 campaign.