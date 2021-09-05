'He was outstanding': Suarez tosses 1st CG
ANAHEIM -- It was easily the best start of José Suarez's career. Suarez had never pitched deeper than 5 2/3 innings in any of his 26 career starts, but he topped that with a complete game against the Rangers in a 4-1 win on Saturday at Angel Stadium. Suarez needed exactly 100 pitches to get 27 outs, allowing just one run on five hits with eight strikeouts and no walks. He became the first Angels pitcher to throw a complete game since Dylan Bundy on Aug. 6, 2020, against the Mariners.www.mlb.com
