'He was outstanding': Suarez tosses 1st CG

Bo Bichette continues his torrid season on his way to the 25-25 club after going three for five with a pair of RBI, belting his 22nd home run and stealing his 22nd base of the season on Thursday. This marks his fourth combo meal on the year. The three-hit night was a welcome sight in New York as the Blue Jays’ shortstop failed to collect a hit throughout the recent four-game series heading into Thursday’s finale. It will take a bit more than a three-game hitless streak to bring down the shine on what has been a very successful 2021 campaign for the 23-year-old. Expect Bichette to get some first-round love in next year’s drafts.