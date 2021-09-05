CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Michigan State

This On-The-Water Lake Resort In Michigan Offers A Dreamy Getaway For All Ages

By Sophie Boudreau
Are you looking for a fun escape that will allow you to appreciate Michigan’s many natural delights while appreciating quiet time with loved ones? Large-scale resorts have their perks, but there’s something utterly wonderful about checking in at a smaller spot where life seems to slow down. As you prepare for your next getaway here in the Great Lakes State, keep this serene destination in mind.

During these uncertain times, please keep safety in mind and consider adding destinations to your bucket list to visit at a later date.

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2gcQPx_0bn4OWXe00
Little Island Lake Resort is located at 3750 Indian Lake Rd in National City.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0cTpBD_0bn4OWXe00
You might not be familiar with this breathtaking resort, but you’ll become a lifelong fan once you’ve enjoyed your first stay here. This spot is the perfect meeting of manmade comfort and natural beauty.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1sVRrc_0bn4OWXe00
Open all year long, Little Island is the ideal spot for a family getaway, a romantic escape, or a small gathering with loved ones. With accommodations for up to 30, it even works as a wedding venue.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ppbbF_0bn4OWXe00
There are five units on site, including three rustic-style cabins, a lodge, and a loft space. No matter where you stay, you’ll have access to the resort’s sandy beachfront along gorgeous Little Island Lake.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KkH24_0bn4OWXe00
When we say the resort is waterfront, we truly mean it. In just seconds, you can walk from your accommodations to the shoreline to enjoy fishing, swimming, sunbathing, and more.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0CiP5F_0bn4OWXe00
Test your balance on a stand-up paddle board or gather ‘round for an evening bonfire at the community fire pit. There’s a genuine sense of quietude and relaxation here that’s impossible not to appreciate.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3GQEnf_0bn4OWXe00
If that weren’t enough, Little Island Lake Resort is conveniently located near a variety of local attractions, including the Lumberman’s Monument and Tawas Point Lighthouse, a history-rich treasure.
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4bkly0_0bn4OWXe00
When you’re ready for an unforgettable Great Lakes State vacation in any season, make your reservations at this waterfront wonderland. You’ll soon be counting down the days until your next visit.

For additional information about this lakefront locale in Michigan, including reservation details, click here. Have you and your loved ones made memories at Little Island Lake Resort during previous getaways? Share your memories with us by leaving a Facebook comment or recommend another awesome spot by filling out our official nomination form here.

Can’t get enough shoreline excitement? You’ll want to read about another waterfront resort in Michigan.

Address: Little Island Lake Resort, 3750 Indian Lake Rd, National City, MI 48748, USA

