CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Real Estate

HOME: Sol y Sombra Goes on the Market

By Jessa Cast
Santafe New Mexican.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleA charming, multipurpose and storied estate on Old Santa Fe Trail has come on the market and it’s a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity for the right buyer. Perched on just over 20 acres, joining the main house is an array of multi-use buildings and expansive grounds. Dr. and Mrs. Harold Corbusier originated...

www.santafenewmexican.com

Comments / 0

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Irrigation Systems#Steel And Glass#Sol Y Sombra Goes#Old Santa Fe Trail#Spanish#Pueblo
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
Country
Spain
NewsBreak
Economy
NewsBreak
Landscaping
NewsBreak
Real Estate
Related
Bronx, NYPosted by
The Bronx Beacon

Bronx-curious? These homes are on the market

Whether you’re looking for a new home on acreage or a fixer-upper close to amenities, you can probably find a listing here to suit you: Old farm house built in the 1940's with lots of southern charm and history. A great property to rehab, and create your very own
Muscatine, IAMuscatine Journal

Expensive homes on the market in Muscatine

Century Old Family Farm that has been exceptionally maintained. Many updates recently, such as HVAC 2 years, Roof 5 years, Septic 7 years. Nestled on over 140 Acres with a Morton Building, Several Barns, Bins, a Detached garage an a shop. Relax in this tranquil setting while floating in the pool, enjoying dinner on the deck or watching an outdoor movie on the Morton Building and sitting around the firepit. Large windows throughout give great natural light, gorgeous wooden floors, newer carpet upstairs in the spacious bedrooms and a large laundry/mud room off the garage. Income producing pasture and farm ground.
Missoula, MTMissoulian

3 Bedroom Home in Missoula - $599,000

Are you ready to level up? This well-appointed home is situated in the highly desirable Slant Street area of Missoula. This trending neighborhood is conveniently located near schools (Paxon, Washington, Hellgate, University of Montana), shopping, and downtown. Built with Continuum Builder Group's signature quality, these modern townhomes take the worry out of the day-to-day property upkeep. Each floor has oversized windows, luxury vinyl plank flooring, a bedroom and a bathroom! With access to natural light, comfortable temperature by way of the mini-split heating and air-conditioning units, this home is light and airy.The kitchen boasts Euro-style cabinets, quartz countertops with tile backsplash, and Whirlpool stainless steel appliances with a gas range. The third level offers relaxation by the fireplace or step outside on the generous patio with mountain views. The modern exterior boasts a combination of metal and reclaimed wood with a single-car attached garage and a tuck-under carport. Some of the pictures are from Phase I of the 5Four Towhomes, which was completed in 2020, and are used for reference only. The Slant Streets were originally oriented with the wagon road that extended to the Bitterroot Valley. Today, the Bitterroot Trail is located within sight and is approximately 50 paved miles connecting Missoula to Hamilton.
Roach, MOlakeexpo.com

2858 Big Island Drive, Roach, Missouri 65787

Spectacular lake front estate with over 200 feet of lake front on a double lot. Immaculate custom home built to entertain with 8 bedrooms and an office that could be the 9th, a formal dining room, eat in kitchen, oversized living room large enough for your Baby Grand Piano, newly updated master suite with a custom walk in shower with rainfall shower head and large walk in closet. Family room features a projector screen TV and a comfy place to gather after a fun day on the lake. This home is situated on the quiet waters of the Little Niangua on Big Island which includes a central water and sewer system. Detached garage is the perfect workshop space, or has the potential for conversion into a guest cottage. The second lot could be sold or have another house built there, or create an enclosed garage to park your RV. Lake front situated in the most peaceful setting that is one of the most treasured locations for skiing and water sports on the Lake. Too many features to list here.
Chicago, ILgazettechicago.com

Former convent goes on the market

The Catholic Bishop of Chicago, on behalf of the Archdiocese of Chicago, has put the former convent for the Shrine of Our Lady of Pompeii at 1218 W. Lexington St. up for sale. Built in 1923, the building’s listing advertises it as an investment property. The Archdiocese listed it with Baum Reality Group LLC on May 3. The Baum website notes the former convent’s sale as an “Opportunity to redevelop a three-story concrete and masonry constructed building with basement.”
Missouri StatePosted by
KICK AM 1530

Everything Left Inside $80 Million Glass Mansion in Missouri

This $80 million mansion has is a step back in time and is covered in glass windows. Located in Branson West, Missouri and overlooks Table Rock Lake. At first glance you would think that this is a hotel, but nope this is a home that was built in 1990 by Robert Plaster, founder and former chief executive officer of Empire Gas. The home is an enormous five level, 25,000 square foot glass home. In addition to the 20+-car garage (which is 8,000 square feet), the house has four offices, 12 guest suites, 2 master bedroom suites, a helicopter landing pad (cause why not), and a shooting range.
Osage Beach, MOlakeexpo.com

2500 Bay Point Village Drive, Osage Beach, Missouri 65065

Welcome to LAKE PARADISE! This fully updated 2 bedroom, 2 bath unit with view for miles is the perfect lake retreat! Walk-in level with no stairs to enter the unit has a lovely patio entry fully decorated that is a wonderful place to gather! Building 6 offers the most peaceful and private setting in the complex! The moment you enter the unit you will begin to relax as you take in the AMAZING VIEWS of main channel of the Lake of the Ozarks. Updates include, wood-look tile floors, white cabinets, kitchen with island and new counter tops, stainless appliances. Bathrooms have been updated, master has walk-in shower with glass door, updated sinks, vanities, fixtures the list goes on!! Bay Point Village is a desirable community with two pools, lush grounds, pet and family friendly setting and they do allow rentals. 10x24 boat slip is included with hoist to complete this package!
Missouri Statelakeexpo.com

1179 Muirfield Drive, Porto Cima, Missouri 65079

This Porto Cima home offers the perfect setting to drink your morning coffee on the wrap around covered deck or sip your evening glass of wine. The flat backyard is the perfect escape to light a fire in the fire pit, sit back and relax. The quiet water in this cove is a great place to swim, kayak, fish or just enjoy being at the lake. Inside you’ll find three bedrooms on the main level. One bedroom is currently used as an office but would also make the perfect nursery, reading room, craft room or even a dream closet! Kitchen has double oven, large island and an elegant see through fireplace. Lower level is ready for entertaining with large family room, wet bar and two more bedrooms. The Club at Porto Cima is the only Jack Nicklaus signature Golf Course in MO. Also included are all the Four Seasons amenities. Dock slips are available for Lease at the Marina. This isn't just a home, it's a lifestyle!
Interior DesignPosted by
Apartment Therapy

This HGTV Star Suggests Painting Your Lower Cabinets This Color to Add Warmth Into the Kitchen

Painting kitchen cabinets has been one of the most executed DIYs over the last year. And it’s not hard to see why: with everyone staying at home more, there’s a desire to breathe new life into the most used spaces. And when it comes to easy ways to brighten up the kitchen, painting your cabinets is the way to go. However, with so many options out there, settling on a paint color can be extremely difficult — so let HGTV star and interior designer Breegan Jane make it easy for you.
Denver, CO5280.com

A Video Preview of Meow Wolf Denver

5280 got a sneak peek of the immersive art installation, Convergence Station, ahead of its launch this month. It’s time to get weird. Meow Wolf certainly knows how to create an air of mystery. Cryptic billboards. Pink fliers asking for “Used Shrimp Memories.” And perhaps most enigmatic, the Denver venue for the Santa Fe-born arts and entertainment company’s third permanent location: The nearly windowless, tall white building shaped somewhat like a slice of pizza in the Sun Valley neighborhood boasts the same magnetism as an unopened gift waiting under the Christmas tree.
Interior Designarchitecturaldigest.com

Tour This Colorful NYC Home by AD100 Designer Giancarlo Valle

Architects delight in constraints. A sheer cliff, an enormous boulder, some mature trees— every challenge is an opportunity, every obstacle a eureka moment. (Just ask John Lautner, Oscar Niemeyer, and Lina Bo Bardi.) Where others might see cumbersome red tape in the form of setback requirements and height restrictions, architects see puzzling frameworks in which to work their creative magic.
Albuquerque, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Raymond Jonson at the University of New Mexico Art Museum

The University of New Mexico Art Museum’s first on-site exhibition after an 18-month closure honors the career of one of New Mexico’s leading abstractionists, Raymond Jonson (1891-1982). The exhibition traces Jonson’s evolution from a painter of representational works to a painter of non-objective compositions. Born in Iowa and educated at...
Interior DesignArchDaily

Are We Overdue for an Art Deco Revival?

Almost a century after the iconic aesthetic emerged, Art Deco is finally having its comeback. As seen in new projects, interior spaces, and furniture around the globe, the glitz and glam that makes us long for the Roaring 20s of the early 20th century is now giving us a small taste of the Roaring 20s revival in the 21st century. As the distinct identity of Art Deco architecture and design has continued to inspire the world, what can we expect for new designs, and the preservation of existing ones?
Albuquerque, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

'Santa Fean' magazine goes out of print

For the second time in less than two years, the Santa Fean magazine is out of print. The June/July issue apparently was the last issue circulated. “[As far as I know], it is no longer being published,” said Downtown Subscription owner Casey Mickelson, who carried the Santa Fean in his Garcia Street cafe and magazine shop.
Camdenton, MOlakeexpo.com

74 GUINEVERE Drive, Camdenton, Missouri 65020

A stunning large family home that has the potential to be two houses in one! NEW ROOF INSTALLED IN NEXT 30 DAYS. The basement is set up to be a mother-in-laws suite or separate apartment as the game room is plumbed fully for the addition of a second kitchen, This home features airy and inviting gathering spaces on a private, well maintained lot, with amenities such as three community pools, boat ramps, slip rental (check with the HOA), enclosed fishing docks, and horse stables for the equestrians in the family. This 4 bedroom 3 bath home features a three car garage and good parking. Situated on a quiet street, the lake is a short golf cart ride down the hill. An open concept with a large center island in the kitchen with a walk in pantry and a dining area large enough for an oversized harvest table this space is perfect for entertaining a crowd. While neighbors are nearby, there is room to spread out here. Wonderful home close to town and lake, with wonderful amenities.
Visual ArtSantafe New Mexican.com

Jane Abrams at New Concept Gallery

A selection of works by New Mexico artist Jane Abrams coincides with the 2021 publication of her retrospective monograph, Searching for Beyul: The Art of Jane Abrams (independently published, 200 pages, $34.95). Abrams’ fluid and diverse compositions capture the flora of various regions of the world in rich tones and...
Santa Fe, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Cutting loose

Ila Cantor practices a sword-wielding form of tai chi Thursday in Patrick Smith Park. Cantor, who is from Ashville, Ore., said she is considering moving to Santa Fe to escape the forest fires in southern Oregon that have affected the air quality.
Albuquerque, NMSantafe New Mexican.com

Museum-quality Rossini

You’ve probably already heard Gioachino Rossini’s early comedy The Silken Ladder (La Scala di Seta). Well, you’ve almost certainly heard the first six minutes at any rate. The overture is one of his most popular pieces for concert performance and on compilation CDs. Now Albuquerque’s enterprising Opera Southwest is giving New Mexicans a chance to see and hear all 90 minutes of it, with an open-air staging at the Albuquerque Museum amphitheater.

Comments / 0

Community Policy