Got lost in literature over the past year? Try one of these bookish escapes in the UK. Spent the last year avoiding the news by escaping into novel after novel? If you’re not quite ready to let go of your literary lockdown, perhaps you should consider basing your next day out around the life of a famous author. Finding legit locations, however, can be a bit of a task. You can’t move for cafés that claim to have once served Charles Dickens, or hotels supposedly visited by Virginia Woolf. So we’ve come up with our own pick of the best holidays in the UK for every type of reader – just be sure to fit in a trip to a bookshop, too.