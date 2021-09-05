MD: 1 STUDENT, 2 PEOPLE SHOT AT TOWSON UNIV CAMPUS

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University said in a statement Tuesday that a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety is on a paid suspension after a triple shooting at a large, unpermitted party at the heart of campus over the weekend. Three were hospitalized in the shooting, including a student. The university announced Tuesday that the student has been released from the hospital. She will return to class and campus, the school said. Only one victim remains hospitalized. The officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether they followed established procedure that evening. The school said 400 people were...