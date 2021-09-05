MD: 1 STUDENT, 2 PEOPLE SHOT AT TOWSON UNIV CAMPUS

TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — Towson University said in a statement Tuesday that a veteran officer of the university’s Office of Public Safety is on a paid suspension after a triple shooting at a large, unpermitted party at the heart of campus over the weekend.
Three were hospitalized in the shooting, including a student. The university announced Tuesday that the student has been released from the hospital. She will return to class and campus, the school said.
Only one victim remains hospitalized.
The officer is suspended pending a full investigation into whether they followed established procedure that evening. The school said 400 people were...
BALTIMORE COUNTY, MD (WBFF) — After a shooting on the campus of Towson University over the weekend, the University is increasing security measures. The shooting, which happened around 2 a.m. Saturday near the University's Freedom Square, left three people injured including a Towson student. According to the University, foot patrols...
Three people were shot at Towson University, including one student, early Saturday morning in an “egregious act of violence,” the school’s president announced. The trio was shot on Saturday at about 2 a.m. in Freedom Square, a campus area near academic buildings at the college, during an unsanctioned gathering, according to Towson University President Kim Schatzel.
BALTIMORE CO. (WBFF) — Video posted on YouTube and other social media sites showed what Baltimore County police said was an estimated 500 people crowded inside Towson University's Freedom Square, for what university officials called an unsanctioned event. "I got like seven emails saying there was a possible shooter and...
TOWSON, Md. - A Towson University police officer has been placed on paid leave while the school investigates whether "established procedures" were followed the night of a large gathering on campus in which three people were injured during a shooting. According to university estimates, about 400 people were gathered during...
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — The Towson University Police Union said University President Kim Schatzel is placing undue blame on police response in a triple shooting in the heart of campus Tuesday.
Schatzel announced the suspension of a veteran officer pending an investigation into whether they followed established procedures in the incident.
The shooting happened around 2 a.m. during a gathering of at least 400 people in Freedom Square. Three people, including a student, were injured but only one victim remains hospitalized.
Tuesday, 19-year-old Samuel Nnam was charged in the shooting. He was also one of the three injured and was arrested after being released...
TOWSON, Md. (WJZ) — A judge ordered Samuel Nnam, 19, be held without bond after prosecutors allege he shot two people and himself during an unsanctioned event on the Towson University campus last Saturday. Prosecutors referred to surveillance footage of the shooting and said Nnam is “an incredible threat to...
Baltimore County, MD (WBFF) — Towson's police union and the university police chief are at odds and publicly disagreeing over what happened last Saturday before the shootings on Towson University's campus. It took seconds for gunshots to ring out, but the impact of that gunfire lingers. A 19-year-old has been...
