Everything we did last week in NASCAR DFS? It's time to run it back once again. In Darlington, our mindset was that we needed to prioritize lap-leaders and get at least two playoff drivers in each lineup. The three-playoff-driver approach didn't pay off because of all the calamity the playoff contenders ran into, but if you didn't have both Kyle Larson and Denny Hamlin, you were praying to min-cash.