Defensive starter among Clemson players out against UGA
Clemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia, and the list includes a significant contributor along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is among those who will miss the game either because of an injury, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons. Clemson did not specify which players fall into each category, though there have been rumblings throughout the week of Davis recently testing positive for COVID-19.www.chatsports.com
Comments / 0