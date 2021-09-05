CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Defensive starter among Clemson players out against UGA

By The Clemson Insider
chatsports.com
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleClemson has announced the players who will be unavailable for Saturday’s game against Georgia, and the list includes a significant contributor along the defensive line. Defensive tackle Tyler Davis is among those who will miss the game either because of an injury, COVID-19 protocols or other undisclosed reasons. Clemson did not specify which players fall into each category, though there have been rumblings throughout the week of Davis recently testing positive for COVID-19.

