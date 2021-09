The final hub of Psychonauts 2 isn’t just any abandoned campground. Green Needle Gulch is where the original Psychonauts joined forces to delve into the depths of the mind. The ruins of the Psychic Six’s original base of operations are in ruins, overgrown with frightening plants and killer bees. This is one of the smaller hubs, but it can still be a pain trying to navigate all the easy-to-miss collectibles. We’ve got a full list of every location in the guide below.