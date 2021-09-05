Angels' Jose Suarez: Dazzles in complete game

Suarez (6-7) got the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete game. Suarez showed the promise Los Angeles desperately needed Saturday, retiring the first nine Rangers he faced and never facing any real threats. He took a shutout into the ninth but permitted Texas' lone run with one out and was still able to slam the door on the resounding victory. The outing was only Suarez's second without surrendering any free passes and the eight strikeouts are his most in any start of his major-league career. He currently lines up to face Houston next weekend.