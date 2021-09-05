CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
MLB

Angels' Jose Suarez: Dazzles in complete game

CBS Sports
 5 days ago

Suarez (6-7) got the win in Saturday's 4-1 victory over the Rangers, allowing one run on five hits with eight strikeouts in a complete game. Suarez showed the promise Los Angeles desperately needed Saturday, retiring the first nine Rangers he faced and never facing any real threats. He took a shutout into the ninth but permitted Texas' lone run with one out and was still able to slam the door on the resounding victory. The outing was only Suarez's second without surrendering any free passes and the eight strikeouts are his most in any start of his major-league career. He currently lines up to face Houston next weekend.

www.cbssports.com

Comments / 0

RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
State
Texas State
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Angels#Rangers#Complete Game
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
MLB Teams
Los Angeles Angels
NewsBreak
MLB
NewsBreak
Baseball
NewsBreak
Sports
Related
MLBSt. Louis Post-Dispatch

Suarez expected to start as Angels host the Padres

San Diego Padres (69-61, third in the NL West) vs. Los Angeles Angels (63-67, fourth in the AL West) PITCHING PROBABLES: Padres: Ryan Weathers (4-6, 6.64 ERA, 1.59 WHIP, 44 strikeouts) Angels: Jose Suarez (5-7, 3.92 ERA, 1.29 WHIP, 59 strikeouts) FANDUEL SPORTSBOOK LINE: Angels +109, Padres -126; over/under is...
MLBcbslocal.com

Ohtani Hits MLB-High 43rd HR, Suarez CG As Angels Beat Texas

LOS ANGELES (AP) – Shohei Ohtani hit his major league-leading 43rd home run and Jose Suarez pitched a five-hitter, leading the Los Angeles Angels to a 4-1 win over the Texas Rangers on Saturday. Ohtani connected for a three-run homer in the sixth inning, a 426-foot drive to right field...
NFLHouston Chronicle

Astros fans celebrate Josh Reddick sighting at Minute Maid Park

Josh Reddick currently is out of baseball, but Astros fans gave him the royal "Woooo!" treatment when they spotted him at Monday night's game. Reddick and his wife Jett attended the game against the Mariners with front row seats in Minute Maid Park's Diamond Club near the Astros' on-deck circle. Once Reddick was shown on the video screen between innings, fans shouted out his trademark Ric Flair celebration throughout the rest of the game, which the Astros won 11-2.
MLBSanta Clarita Radio

All The Latest LA Dodger News As Turner Is Traded In

The MLB season has been underway for a good number of months now, with the Los Angeles Dodgers currently sitting second in the NL West Division. To date, they have a record of 84 wins and 49 losses, which sees them in 2nd place, behind the San Francisco Giants, but crucially ahead of the San Diego Padres, the Colorado Rockies and the Arizona Diamondbacks. As the 2020 World Series champions, the Dodgers will be hoping they can repeat their successes of last season in this, the 132nd season for the franchise in Major League Baseball.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Dodgers: This young star will be LAD’s No. 1 prospect by next year

Only the Los Angeles Dodgers could possibly trade the likely second-best catching prospect in MLB behind the Orioles’ Adley Rutschman, only for another, possibly better catcher to slide in directly behind him in the team’s prospect rankings. The existence of Diego Cartaya, as well as incumbent Will Smith (who just...
MLBthecomeback.com

MLB world reacts to Albert Pujols’ historic home run vs. St. Louis Cardinals

Albert Pujols spent 11 seasons with the St. Louis Cardinals and when the slugger one day enters the Hall of Fame, he’ll probably be wearing their hat on his plaque. After he was released by the Los Angeles Angels earlier this season, Pujols signed with the Los Angeles Dodgers, which meant he’d be able to return to St. Louis this season, perhaps for the final time.
MLBPosted by
FanSided

Detroit Tigers: Justin Verlander and the one-day retirement package

There’s one common, looming bucket list item of the Detroit Tigers fanbase: seeing fan favorite Justin Verlander don the Olde English D once more. One request I have for when Verlander starts discussing retirement is to offer him a one-day contract so that he can end his career wearing a Detroit Tigers uniform.
MLBHouston Chronicle

On deck: Los Angeles Angels at Astros

Pitchers: Friday, LHP Framber Valdez (9-5, 3.08) vs. RHP Shohei Ohtani (9-1, 2.97); Saturday, RHP Luis Garcia (10-6, 3.29) vs. LHP Jose Suarez (6-7, 3.74); Sunday, RHP Lance McCullers Jr. (11-4, 3.19) vs. RHP Jaime Barria (2-3, 5.16). Astros (81-58) update: Kyle Tucker has had multiple hits in five of...
MLBPosted by
FanSided

LA Angels: Can Shohei Ohtani actually break David Ortiz’s record?

The Los Angeles Angels of Anaheim welcomed back Shohei Ohtani the Pitcher on Sept. 4 following a bout with wrist soreness after an HBP, but Shohei Ohtani the Slugger still has some significant work to do down the stretch. In fact, he’s chasing legends. The numbers speak for themselves in...
MLBnumberfire.com

Kurt Suzuki catching for Angels on Saturday night

Los Angeles Angels catcher Kurt Suzuki is batting seventh in Saturday's lineup against the San Diego Padres. Suzuki will start behind the plate after Max Stassi was given the night off against their intrastate competition. In a matchup against lefty Ryan Weathers, Suzuki's FanDuel salary stands at $2,000.
MLBnumberfire.com

Angels' Jose Iglesias batting sixth on Friday

Los Angeles Angels infielder Jose Iglesias is in the starting lineup for Friday's game against the San Diego Padres. Iglesias will start at shortstop on Friday and bat sixth versus right-hander Joe Musgrove and the Padres. Jack Mayfield moves to the bench. numberFire's models project Iglesias for 8.7 FanDuel points...
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Not starting Saturday

Iglesias will sit Saturday against the Padres, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. Iglesias finds himself on the bench for the second time in three games. Jack Mayfield will again start at shortstop in his absence.
MLBchatsports.com

LA Angels: Jose Quintana is out after horrendous tenure with Halos

Jose Quintana, LA Angels. Mandatory Credit: Raj Mehta-USA TODAY Sports. Jose Quintana had a terrible season this year for the LA Angels. He had a 6.75 ERA in his 24 appearances for the Halos, which included 10 starts in the rotation. Luckily, the San Francisco Giants have claimed him off...
MLBmilwaukeesun.com

Giants claim LHP Jose Quintana off waivers from Angels

The San Francisco Giants claimed veteran left-hander Jose Quintana off waivers from the Los Angeles Angels on Monday. Quintana, 32, signed a one-year, $8 million deal with the Angels in January and went 0-3 with a 6.75 ERA in 24 appearances (10 starts). He struck out 73 batters and walked 29 in 53 1/3 innings.
MLBCBS Sports

Angels' Jose Iglesias: Sitting third straight

Iglesias is not in the starting lineup for the third straight game Tuesday against the Yankees, Jeff Fletcher of The Orange County Register reports. While Iglesias has hit a solid .259/.295/.375 with eight homers on the campaign, the Angels appear to be favoring Jack Mayfield at shortstop with the club out of playoff contention.

Comments / 0

Community Policy