No Man’s Sky recently launched the massive Frontiers update on all platforms, bringing with it a brand new settlement system to breathe life into the game’s world. There’s a lot that’s been added alongside that as well, but these new settlements and their potential for gameplay are the mainstays of the update. As you head into a world to start your adventure though, you may want to find some of these settlements and perhaps become an Overseer. No need to worry if you’re confused though as, in this guide, we’ll tell you exactly how to find settlements and become an overseer in No Man’s Sky!