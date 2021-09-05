Giants' Jay Jackson: Struggles as opener

Jackson (2-1) lost Saturday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in one-third of an inning. Making his first career start, Jackson surrendered a leadoff homer and two walks while recording only one out before being removed. Both walks eventually came around to score and the 33-year-old eventually took the loss after San Francisco was unable to recover from the 3-0 deficit. While Jackson was never going to pitch deep into Saturday's game, manager Gabe Kapler expected more than one out and the righty most likely won't be utilized as an opener moving forward following the poor outing.