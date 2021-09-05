CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Giants' Jay Jackson: Struggles as opener

 5 days ago

Jackson (2-1) lost Saturday's 6-1 defeat at the hands of the Dodgers, allowing three runs on one hit and two walks with one strikeout in one-third of an inning. Making his first career start, Jackson surrendered a leadoff homer and two walks while recording only one out before being removed. Both walks eventually came around to score and the 33-year-old eventually took the loss after San Francisco was unable to recover from the 3-0 deficit. While Jackson was never going to pitch deep into Saturday's game, manager Gabe Kapler expected more than one out and the righty most likely won't be utilized as an opener moving forward following the poor outing.

Jay Jackson
Homer
Gabe Kapler
#Giants#Dodgers#San Francisco
San Francisco Giants
MLBknbr.com

Jay Jackson to make first career start Saturday vs. Dodgers

Jay Jackson will make his first big league start on Saturday versus the Dodgers, tipping off the first of two bullpen games for the Giants — though manager Gabe Kapler doesn’t love that label. Kapler thinks of it more as covering 27 outs — or at least nine innings —...
MLBSan Francisco Chronicle

Kervin Castro gets first big-league callup by Giants, Jay Jackson sent out

DENVER — Welcome to the big leagues, Kervin Castro, your major-league debut is likely to be at the launching pad that is Coors Field. The Giants, who used nine pitchers Sunday, called up the 22-year old right-hander before Monday afternoon’s game against the Rockies and optioned Jay Jackson back to Triple-A Sacramento. Jackson had pitched each of the previous two days against the Dodgers, including serving as the opener in Saturday’s game, and he gave up two hits, three walks and three runs in one combined inning.
MLBMcCovey Chronicles

José Quintana placed on Paternity List, Jay Jackson back

The San Francisco Giants are visiting the Chicago Cubs this weekend, and while the storyline is the reunion of Kris Bryant, it’s also a reunion for another Giant: José Quintana. Quintana spent part of 2017, as well as all of 2018 through 2020 with the Cubs; and since he came there from the cross-town White Sox, this is the first season in his career when he hasn’t played for a Chicago team.
