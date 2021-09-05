CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Dodgers' Corey Seager: Connects on eighth homer

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeager went 1-for-3 with a solo home run and an additional RBI in Saturday's 6-1 triumph over San Francisco. Seager brought a run home with his first-inning sacrifice fly and later provided an insurance run with a solo blast in the ninth. After hitting four home runs in April, Seager now has another four since Aug. 10 to give him eight on the season. He is slashing an excellent .282/.372/.466 despite the lack of power, part of which can be attributed to injuries limiting him to only 260 at-bats this season.

