CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Public Safety

Surfer fatally bitten by shark off Australia's east coast

By Via AP news wire
Posted by 
The Independent
The Independent
 5 days ago

https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0ztUVo_0bn4Kdd100

A surfer was fatally bitten by a shark off Australia s eastern coast Sunday as many locals went to beaches to celebrate Father's Day.

Fellow surfers, bystanders and paramedics gave the man CPR but he had a critical arm injury and could not be revived, New South Wales ambulance official Chris Wilson said.

The attack occurred off Shelly and Emerald beaches in Coffs Harbour, about 530 kilometers (330 miles) north of Sydney

Witness Aaron Armstrong said Emerald Beach was very popular and many locals were in the water enjoying and celebrating Father's Day. “Yeah, it will change the fabric a little bit for a little while in EB, that’s for sure,” Armstrong told Australian Broadcasting Corp.

He said it was the first shark attack in the community that he and other locals knew of.

New South Wales state is under a coronavirus lockdown but people can leave their homes for exercise, including swimming. People from the same family can go to the beach for Father's Day.

Before Sunday, the most recent fatal shark attack in Australia was in May off the coast of Forster, 220 kilometers (137 miles) north of Sydney.

Comments / 0

The Independent

The Independent

236K+
Followers
108K+
Post
123M+
Views
ABOUT

The Independent is the world’s most free-thinking newsbrand, providing global news, commentary and analysis for the independently-minded.

 https://www.independent.co.uk/
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Shark#New South Wales#Surfers#Cpr#Eb
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Public Safety
Place
Sydney
NewsBreak
Coronavirus
Country
Australia
Related
Public SafetyPosted by
The Independent

Footage shows a young woman forcing quokka to vape in Western Australia

A teenager in western Australia has been seen in a video allegedly forcing a quokka to vape from an e-cigarette, sparking outrage on social media. In the video, the teen is seen on Rottnest Island, off the coast of the city of Perth, giggling as she pushes an e-cigarette down the quokka’s throat. The creature can be seen in the video standing on its back legs and licking the device, thinking it to be food.
Animalsnatureworldnews.com

Rescue Dogs Shot to Death Due to COVID-19 Restrictions, Enraging Animal Activists in Australia

Due to a council's interpretation of Covid-19 guidelines, many rescue dogs slated to be rescued by an animal sanctuaries, were reportedly shot dead in rural Australia. The animals were reportedly murdered by the Bourke Shire Council in New South Wales, to prevent volunteers from the Cobar-based shelter from traveling across the state and potentially spreading the infection.
Public Safetyksl.com

Missing toddler found after 3 days lost in the Australian bush

Three-year-old AJ Elfalak was found alive three days after he went missing in the Australian bush. (Dean Lewins, Associated Press) CANBERRA, Australia — A toddler was found three days after he went missing in theAustralian wilderness, authorities confirmed on Monday. New South Wales police responded to reports just before 12:30...
Public Healthkfgo.com

COVID-19 cases rise in Australia’s Victoria as regions exit lockdown

SYDNEY (Reuters) – Australia’s Victoria state reported its biggest single-day rise in COVID-19 cases this year, the majority in Melbourne, as most other regions in the state exited lockdown on Friday. Officials have announced plans to bring Melbourne and Sydney out of extended lockdowns in coming weeks, despite infections continuing...
EconomyPosted by
Reuters

Adani recruiting 280 roles for Australia's Carmichael coal mine

MELBOURNE, Sept 9 (Reuters) - Adani Enterprises Ltd's (ADEL.NS) Australian coal unit said on Thursday it has begun recruiting to fill 280 permanent operational positions for its controversial thermal coal mine in Queensland state. The Carmichael coal mine was a swing factor in Australia's 2019 election that helped deliver a...
AnimalsPosted by
Mental_Floss

When a Captive Shark Vomited Up a Human Arm—and Sparked a Murder Investigation

The 14-foot tiger shark at the Coogee Aquarium in Sydney, Australia, was behaving strangely. It had lost the energy and appetite it showed when it first arrived at the facility one week prior, on April 17, 1935. It was moving sluggishly around its 25-by-15-foot pool, bumping into the walls and sinking to the tank’s floor, where it swam as if something was weighing it down.
AccidentsTODAY.com

Coast Guard rescues man who fell off boat and was bitten by a shark

A 64-year-old man in Louisiana had to be medically evacuated by the Coast Guard on Friday after falling off his fishing boat and getting attacked by a shark. Crews were able to apply a tourniquet on the man after the shark bit off part of his leg. He remains in critical condition.Sept. 4, 2021.
AustraliaTime Out Global

So what is the difference between Greater Sydney, Metropolitan Sydney and Regional NSW?

In the time since Sydney first went into lockdown (then came out, and then went back into lockdown again) a bunch of once-obscure factoids have entered everyday parlance. Who knew every state had a chief medical officer? Did anyone know how to pronounce 'Berejiklian' before the premier was on our TV screens every morning? And how on earth did we ever get by without QR codes in our life?
RugbySporting News

NRL officially announces Suncorp Stadium as the host of 2021 Grand Final

For the first time ever the NRL Grand Final will head north, with Suncorp Stadium officially unveiled as the host of this year's decider. With the ongoing COVID-19 outbreak in NSW, the competition has been moved to southeast Queensland in recent months and will remain there for the entire finals series.

Comments / 0

Community Policy