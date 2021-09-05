Double Homicide On Street In Long Beach Saturday Evening Under Investigation

LONG BEACH (CBSLA) – A man and a woman were shot to death Saturday night on a Long Beach street.

The incident occurred at about 7:50 p.m. in the 900 block of Park Circle, across from Drake Park, LBPD spokeswoman Arantxa Chavarria said.

Both victims suffered gunshots in the upper torso. The male victim was pronounced dead at the scene and the female victim pronounced dead at the hospital.

RELATED: Neighbors Believe Shooting Started As A Result Of Parking Dispute

It is unclear if the victims were targeted. Their relationship to one another was also not immediately disclosed.

Further details, including suspect information and possible motive were not immediately available, according to LBPD.

Homicides detectives were on scene as the investigation is ongoing.

(© Copyright 2021 CBS Broadcasting Inc. All Rights Reserved. City News Service contributed to this report.)