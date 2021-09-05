CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Limestone County, AL

Speakers ask for fairness in redistricting as populations change in several Morgan, Limestone House district

By Wes Tomlinson, Mary Sell For The Decatur Daily
The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleFairness to counties and racial minorities was a concern for many speakers at hearings last week in north Alabama on redrawing lines for various state and federal offices. Additionally, data from the 2020 census presented by the state's reapportionment committee indicated that several legislative districts in Limestone and Morgan counties have had significant population changes that will require new boundaries.

