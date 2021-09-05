Q&A: Limestone industry recruiter Shockney talks diversifying employers and developing workforce

Buy Now Bethany Shockney stands outside the Toyota Boshoku AKI USA plant in Athens. It's one of several automotive suppliers that have come to the county in conjunction with the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant that will start production later this year. [JERONIMO NISA/DECATUR DAILY] Jeronimo Nisa

Bethany Shockney recruits industry for a county that grew 25% in the past 10 years and is home to the Mazda Toyota Manufacturing plant that will begin production this year and eventually employ 4,000 workers, but she says there's still work to be done.

The CEO of the Limestone County Economic Development Association, Shockney said she'd like to diversify the county's manufacturing and business base while supporting existing industry.

Shockney, 59, has been in her current position for 2½ years after spending the previous 1½ years as executive director for the Pulaski-Giles County (Tennessee) Economic Development Commission. Before that, she spent 29 years with the Alabama Community College System, with the final eight years at Calhoun Community College.

She recently discussed her thoughts on the county's current business environment and her plans for its future.

Question: What are a few of the major goals you have as director of the EDA?

Answer: We have a responsibility to recruit new industry, but we also have a responsibility to support our existing. I’m always going to make sure that we have supported our existing industry for whatever their current needs are for growth and expansion. We’ve got to keep them healthy. … Then, of course, looking for new opportunities for the major industry. We’re looking for diversity. Right now, we’re pretty heavy in automotive, so our goal is to do some target marketing for other areas, industry sectors and manufacturing, as well, instead of automotive. ... We would like to put some emphasis on aerospace and aviation in this county, because that would complement what’s going on in Madison County. We’re working in conjunction with Pryor Field for expansion. I would love to have a cluster of aerospace and aviation and get companies to locate right around that area.

Q: What are the most recent businesses to come to Limestone County?

A: We’ve had a lot of businesses recently to announce their opening. By and large, it’s been small non-franchise. It’s individuals that have located around the square in our main street district, which is fabulous. It’s really adding a real rich culture to our downtown.

Q: Are there types of industries, other than automotive suppliers, that you are actively recruiting to Limestone?

A: I’m certainly paying attention to any inquiries that are outside of the automotive industry because we need that diversity. Something that requires additional skill sets, like machining, welding, or wiring harnesses. Anything like plastics or injection molds. Anything like that would be great for us right now, that would give people with other skills opportunities. The other thing that I would love to have is more white-collar type jobs. I would love something in the IT area. We have a hub zone here that would be perfect for government contractors.

Q: Do you think the 53,000-square-foot Buc-ee’s travel center planned for the southeast corner of the I-65/Huntsville-Brownsferry Road interchange will greatly benefit Limestone County financially?

A: Buc-ee’s is great for us because it will not only increase our sales tax … but anytime you have people slow down and stop, tourism is free money. When you have people that stop from outside of our area, that gives us an opportunity to tell people about Athens and tell people about Limestone. They slow down and actually look at us from that perspective, and that’s good. It will impact that exit. Other people will capitalize on that investment directly around it, for retail or perhaps lodging or something like that. It’s going to make people stop and give us a look. It’s going to make people aware of a place they’ve maybe never paid attention to. … It’s going to create an awareness of our whole region.

Q: What steps are you taking to increase the skilled workforce in Limestone County?

A: Our education system that we have is not even comparable to anything else around. We have an unbelievable education continuum in our area. With our K-12 systems that we have in our county, the robust technical education program we have at our Limestone County Career Center, our private schools, public schools, and home-schooled people, that feeds directly into Calhoun Community College, which is the largest community college in the state of Alabama. … It’s over the top what Calhoun can provide for this region. They feed into Athens State University, which has proven to be very nimble and responsive to what our industry needs. … So, we have everything to grow our own that will create a healthy economic base for our community. … I can sell that. When we have that, we can sell to the companies their workforce.

Q: Limestone and surrounding counties are basically at full employment. Is this hampering your ability to recruit new industry?

A: It certainly creates a challenge because a lot of people might not consider us because they think we may not be able to provide the workforce we need to be successful. However, we continue, as you see announcements continue to occur, we continue to meet their needs and meet those challenges. If we told you it’d be easy, we’d be lying. But we do have confidence that we can continue to grow. … We’ve had several companies still talk about expansion. … Another part of how we’re being successful in that this region is attractive for other people to move into the area. … We have to continue to do better and look for ways to improve. We can always improve on any of our performance, from our education system, to dressing up an intersection by planting trees. It’s incumbent upon us to look very realistically at how this appears to an outsider. What the first impressions are. Again, we’ve always got things we can improve on from every aspect.

Q: Has Huntsville’s economic growth helped or hurt Limestone County?

A: Oh, it’s helped for sure, definitely. Rising water raises all ships. What happens with them is absolutely beneficial to us. What happens with us … helps them. … The city and the county have to work hand in hand and be cooperative. It’s very important for us to work with and be cooperative with the city of Huntsville because a large portion of our county has Huntsville city limits in it. We have Huntsville city limits, Madison city limits, and Decatur city limits in our county, so it’s very important to work closely with them, just like we would work with Athens. … Huntsville, Madison, and Decatur are very important to our county.

Q: The census just came out. What has been the impact on the economic growth due to the 25.1% population increase over the last 10 years (from 82,789 people in 2010 to 103,570 in the 2020 census)?

A: We’re trying to keep up with housing starts. We’re trying to keep up with child care. We’re trying to keep up with good roads. We have to make sure that we have good retail shopping opportunities where they can get their necessities, where they can get their wants and needs. … You’ve got citizen satisfaction in the area. They know that they can come here and not only within a mile or two can they get all their needs, but they are conveniently located to everything a bigger city like Huntsville has to offer within 20 minutes. Or they can go an hour north or south to Nashville or Birmingham. So, we feel we are very blessed to be located in our position, right on the interstate that allows that accessibility to all sorts of needs and wants for that good quality of life to raise a family.

Q: Tax abatements are a tool in recruiting industry, but they are expensive. What are the pros and cons of abatements, and do you feel they should be evaluated more carefully?

A: I will say, they are evaluated very carefully. … The way it’s structured, it is obviously something that is identified as an incentive, and by and large, all communities do that. … If you didn’t do a tax abatement, you might not be as competitive in a recruitment effort. The positive thing about the tax abatements is that it protects our schools. That part is an easy sell because the company never minds paying taxes that support schools. … It’s kind of a double-edged sword from a citizen’s perspective sometimes, but to get a company here, that will have a longtime effect. Most companies, when they come here, they’re going to be planted here for 50 years. … You’re not going to bring one in and five years later they leave. That’s not typical. … The tax abatement around here is typically 10 years. … When they pay those taxes, everyone wins.

Q: Do Limestone industries depend on Pryor Field Regional Airport? Would improvement of the airport benefit existing or prospective industries?

A: Absolutely. Pryor Field is part of my asset list. When I promote to a company what Limestone has to offer, I can promote that we have a super, regional airport that has the capacity to handle very, very large aircrafts. They have over 6,000 feet of runway. It’s continuing to be expanded. Adam Foutz, the new manager, has a master plan to improve and expand the hangar space. When you have a smaller airport like that, that’s quick in, quick out. For these local companies, it’s so appealing and it’s an easy sell.

Q: Limestone County is using $600,000 in COVID relief money to expand broadband. How important is broadband expansion to your ability to recruit industry to the county?

A: It’s an expectation of companies that broadband is available to our citizens. We do still have some areas that have limited or no access still. Every county struggles with that; Limestone is not unique. … I think we learned a lot from COVID of how we had to have that connectivity available, even for our families, for our students to still communicate and continue schooling. … These companies, it’s important for them to have a dependable system. They can’t have a blink. It’s like electricity. You can’t have a brown-out for a second, or dips in service, because it shuts the whole plant down. … You rely on that connectivity to be up and running every day. … At the end of the day, you’ve got to do all you can to support their profitability. Even restaurants and retail, or a gas station, a mom-n-pop on the square, or a bank.

Q: Decatur is building an overpass over Alabama 20 designed in part to provide access to undeveloped land north of Alabama 20. What types of development, if any, do you expect the overpass to promote?

A: Overall, when it’s all said and done, there’s going to be a lot of opportunities for housing, for commercial, for industrial even, because accessibility is everything. Specifically, how much of each of those areas, I don’t know. That’s going to depend on the landowner as to how they want to head with that, or how they want to make an investment themselves by selling to other developers, then how Decatur zones that. … The way the city of Decatur chooses to zone that is obviously what their master growth plan looks like. … We’re going to have to watch and see what happens with some of that out there. Once you get one big thing to kind of hit, it kind of sets the pace for everything else.