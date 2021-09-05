CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Concord, NC

4 Bedroom Home in Concord - $839,000

 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleStunning custom built Simonini home in gated Christenbury Hall neighborhood overlooking community pond. Just minutes to I-85, I-485 and Concord Mills Mall. Convenient to Uptown Charlotte! Recently renovated by a design pro, this home offers lots of storage with custom built-ins in the garage, den, office, pantry, mudroom, master closet and laundry room! All new light fixtures throughout. Great home for entertaining with covered patio that includes skylights, ceiling fans, fireplace, gas grill line and TV connection. Custom bench seating in breakfast area and mudroom. Full exterior painted in 2016. New sod over entire yard in 2016 with full irrigation and landscape lighting. Aquasana whole home water filtration system with reverse osmosis faucet added in 2021. Two new gas water heaters installed in 2020. Great amenities including outdoor pool, manor house, fitness center, tennis courts, basketball court, playground, and walking trails!! Seller will provide one year home warranty!!

