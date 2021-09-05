CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Tuscumbia, AL

Editorial: 'You're the ones that built America'

The Decatur Daily
 5 days ago

Excerpts from a speech by President Jimmy Carter on Labor Day, 1980, in Tuscumbia:. “On a good day like this it’s good to be out in the country. Thanks to all of you, I’ve got a job in the city now. I’d like to keep it for about four more years. But I won’t ever forget, as a farm boy myself, that the greatness of America lies in its land. The land typifies the values which are dear to us — hard work, self-reliance, trust in our families, trust in our neighbors, and trust in our God. And I pray to God that we in the South and the people of this nation will never get away from those values which do not change.

