International stamp exhibition 'Philanippon 2021' attracts

With its blend of old and new, colonional and contemporary, Singapore is a true wonder of Southeast Asia. Gleaming skyscrapers, luxury hotels, Instagrammable parks and boulevards filled with air-conditioned malls – Singapore truly has it all. Oh, and there are loads of attractions and great things to do to keep the hordes of visitors occupied too. It can be hard to know where to start. There's nature in abundance, and endless ways to seek out amazing views. There's galleries and shops galore too, for the less adventurou. So here's a run-down of the best Singapore attractions, as selected by our local experts just for you.