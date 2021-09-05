CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Louisiana State

Louisiana residents thankful for small miracles after Ida

By MATT SEDENSKY, CHEVEL JOHNSON and AARON MORRISON
Posted by 
WSOC Charlotte
WSOC Charlotte
 5 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=3RQoi6_0bn4IgLc00
Hurricane Ida Louisiana Cindy Rojas cleans mud and floodwater from her driveway in the aftermath of Hurricane Ida, Sunday, Sept. 5, 2021, in Lafitte, La. (AP Photo/John Locher) (John Locher)

MARRERO, La. — (AP) — Amid the dramatic devastation caused by Hurricane Ida, there was at least one bright light Sunday outside of New Orleans: Parishioners found that electricity had been restored to their church, a small improvement as residents of Louisiana struggle to regain some aspects of normal life.

In Jefferson Parish, the Rev. G. Amaldoss expected to celebrate Mass at St. Joachim Catholic Church in the parking lot, which was dotted with downed limbs. But when he swung open the doors of the church early Sunday, the sanctuary was bathed in light. That made an indoor service possible.

“Divine intervention,” Amaldoss said, pressing his hands together and looking toward the sky.

As Mass began, Amaldoss walked down the aisle of the church in his green robe, with just eight people spread among the pews. Instead, the seats brimmed with boxes of donated toothpaste, shampoo and canned vegetables.

“For all the people whose lives are saved and all the people whose lives are lost, we pray for them,” he said. “Remember the brothers and sisters driven by the wind and the water.”

Through the wall of windows behind the altar, beyond the swamp abutting the church, the floodgates that saved the building could be seen. The Gospel read out was the story of Jesus bringing sight to a blind man, and throughout the tiny church, stories of miracles were repeated.

Wynonia Lazaro gave thanks for newly restored power in her home, where the only casualties of Ida were some downed trees and loosened shingles.

“We are extremely blessed,” she said.

At least 16 deaths were blamed on Hurricane Ida in Louisiana, Mississippi and Alabama. In the Northeast, Ida's remnants dumped record-breaking rain and killed at least 50 people from Virginia to Connecticut.

Some St. Joachim parishioners suffered total losses of their homes, or devastating damage, and others were barely touched. Gina Caulfield, a 64-year-old retired teacher, has been hopping from relative to relative after her cousin’s trailer, where she’d been living, was left uninhabitable. Still, she bowed her head in prayer, grateful to have survived the storm.

"It’s a comfort to know we have people praying for us,” she said.

Amaldoss said he had no doubt his congregants would rebuild their lives.

“People’s ability to come back is amazing, and that makes me happy,” he said. “That shows the nature of the people and the love of the people.

But many continue to face food, water and gas shortages while battling heat and humidity a week after Ida struck.

Some parishes outside New Orleans were battered for hours by winds of 100 mph (160 kph) or more. Fully restoring electricity to some of these southeastern parishes could take until the end of the month, according to Entergy President and CEO Phillip May.

Ida damaged or destroyed more than 22,000 power poles, more than hurricanes Katrina, Zeta and Delta combined, an impact May called “staggering.” More than 5,200 transformers failed and nearly 26,000 spans of wire — the stretch of transmission wires between poles — were down.

More than 630,000 homes and businesses remained without power Sunday across southeast Louisiana, according to the state Public Service Commission. At the peak, 902,000 customers had lost power.

Louisiana's 12 storm-related deaths included five nursing home residents evacuated ahead of the hurricane along with hundreds of other seniors to a warehouse in Louisiana, where health officials said conditions became unsafe.

On Saturday evening, State Health Officer Dr. Joseph Kanter ordered the immediate closure of the seven nursing facilities that sent residents to the Tangipahoa Parish warehouse facility.

“The lack of regard for these vulnerable residents’ wellbeing is an affront to human dignity. We have lost trust in these nursing homes to provide adequate care for their residents,” Kanter said.

As recovery efforts continued, state officials were monitoring a system of disturbed weather in Mexico’s Bay of Campeche, which appeared set to move into the central Gulf of Mexico closer to Louisiana.

Louisiana Gov. John Bel Edwards said Saturday the state is planning an exercise to assess its emergency response if needed. Predictions so far don’t show the system strengthening into a hurricane, but he said “even if it’s a tropical storm, we’re in no state to receive that much rainfall at this time.”

“How do you staff up shelters you need for the new storm and continue to test for COVID? My head’s getting painful just thinking about it," Edwards said. "We will be as ready as we can be, but I’m praying we don’t have to deal with that.”

New Orleans Mayor LaToya Cantrell said the city would offer transportation to any resident looking to leave the city and get to a public shelter.

By the end of Saturday, city agencies conducting wellness checks had evacuated hundreds of people out of eight senior living complexes where officials deemed conditions unfit for living. The coroner’s office is investigating four post-storm deaths that occurred at three of those facilities.

___

Johnson and Morrison reported from New Orleans.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

Comments / 0

 

FROM LOCAL CREATORS

More
WSOC Charlotte

WSOC Charlotte

Charlotte, NC
51K+
Followers
62K+
Post
17M+
Views
ABOUT

WSOC-TV Channel 9 Eyewitness News is covering the Carolinas with local news, sports, weather, and traffic you can count on.

 https://www.wsoctv.com/
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Ida, LA
New Orleans, LA
Government
Local
Louisiana Government
State
Connecticut State
City
New Orleans, LA
State
Mississippi State
Marrero, LA
Government
State
Virginia State
State
Louisiana State
State
Alabama State
City
Marrero, LA
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Latoya Cantrell
Person
Jesus
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Hurricane Katrina#Casualties#Hurricanes Katrina#Extreme Weather#Ap#Zeta#Poles#State Health#Covid
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Weather
NewsBreak
Environment
News Break
Politics
Related
Mississippi StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

The Latest: Mississippi Gov: vaccine orders unconstitutional

JACKSON, Miss. - Mississippi Republican Gov. Tate Reeves said Friday that President Joe Biden’s new federal vaccine requirements are “clearly unconstitutional” and that he believes Biden issued the mandate to distract Americans from the fallout over his decision to withdraw American troops from Afghanistan. “This is the same bait and...
PoliticsPosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Groups seek federal help with lead in Michigan city's water

Advocacy groups are urging the Biden administration to help provide safe drinking water in Benton Harbor, a low-income, predominantly Black city in southwestern Michigan where tests repeatedly have shown excessive lead levels in the water supply. In a petition filed Thursday with the U.S. Environmental Protection Agency, about 20 organizations...
Florida StatePosted by
WSOC Charlotte

Land mines found on Florida beach

INDIAN RIVER COUNTY, Fla. — An Air Force Bomb Squad removed two land mines Thursday that were found washed ashore on a Florida beach. The Indian River County Sheriff’s Office said some people had to be evacuated after residents found one ordnance near a sea wall and called authorities, WFTV reported.

Comments / 0

Community Policy