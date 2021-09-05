Meet The People Using ‘Dopamine Dressing’ To Boost Their Mood
The transition period between coronavirus restrictions lifting and travel restarting was deemed 'Hot Vax Summer' by the masses (namely TikTok users). The weather might not have complied but the fashion certainly did. As it poured down outside, the latest fashion trends centred themselves around enthusiasm and optimism, with the plethora of bright colours and optimistic prints earning the nickname 'dopamine dressing' from Net-A-Porter's Libby Page, after the neurotransmitter considered to give your brain a happiness hit. Bright colours have spent the summer erupting all over social media and are so in demand that fashion retailers are quickly changing up future collections to supply pieces featuring bold hues. "We’ve just finished buying resort and pre-spring where the trend is very much continuing," Page told Vogue Business. "We anticipate that this ‘dopamine dressing’ mood is here to stay."www.refinery29.com
