Lynn, MA

Rising star S.M.P. raps his truth as audience grows

By Jed Gottlieb
Boston Herald
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleLynn rapper Shaquille Pinckney — who performs as S.M.P. — can deliver rhymes like a Gatling gun. Spin his catalog on random and you can hear him blazing through verses about sex and faith and mental health crises. For a youth who struggled with stuttering, Pinckney has become an adult with impressive talent.

