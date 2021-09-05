CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Family Relationships

Finding childcare has always been hard for US workers. Today, it’s harder

The Guardian
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe US unemployment rate dropped again last month to 5.2% despite only adding a disappointing 235,000 jobs last month. But these high-level figures mask a critical challenge for parents in recent months: finding adequate care for their children while they are on the job – even if that job has been remote-friendly. To make it all work, some parents are taking leave or quitting the workforce altogether.

Related
Public Healthazpbs.org

Employers struggle to find workers after over a year of pandemic

Help wanted signs and job postings are popping up everywhere. This as many are using the pandemic to consider new occupations and a different approach to work. We talked about the current labor landscape with Sharon Irwin-Foulon, Executive Director of ASU’s W. P. Carey career-management and employer-engagement department. Irwin-Foulon began...
Public HealthMedicalXpress

Research finds few US workers aware of COVID sick leave protections

Even with federal provisions aimed at protecting workers, instances of sick people being unable to take time off tripled during the pandemic and fewer than half of workers were aware that emergency COVID-19 sick leave was available, new Cornell research has found. In the study, "Awareness and Use of (Emergency)...
Economyspglobal.com

Wages keep rising as employers try to lure reluctant Americans back to work

Wages continue to rise in the U.S. as businesses struggle to lure workers back into a stagnant workforce, the latest jobs data shows. Average hourly earnings rose to $30.73 in August, an all-time high and a 4.3% jump in the last 12 months, according to the Labor Department's Sept. 3 jobs report. Wages have now risen for five straight months. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of people who are either working or looking for work, was 61.7% in August, roughly where it has been since April. The participation rate fell as low as 60.2% in April 2020 and previously had not fallen below 62.7% since at least 2011.
Public HealthPosted by
TiffinOhio.net

Pandemic hardship is about to get a lot worse for millions of out-of-work Americans

Millions of unemployed Americans lost pandemic-related jobless benefits as of Labor Day – just as surging cases of coronavirus slow the pace of hiring. In all, an estimated 8.8 million people stopped receiving unemployment insurance beginning on Sept. 6, 2021. Millions more will no longer get the extra US$300 a week the federal government has been providing to supplement state benefits.
EconomyBrookings Institution

August’s jobs report shows higher unemployment for Black workers, just as jobless benefits and eviction protections end

The Bureau of Labor Statistics’ August jobs report, released September 3, showed a slight decrease in the U.S. unemployment rate, but an increase in unemployment for Black workers, who have consistently had the highest unemployment rate. The increase in unemployment for Black workers reflects their increased labor force participation rate (the number of adults either employed or actively looking for work) after previous months’ declines. Although the Black unemployment rate increased in August, because that increase largely reflected labor force participation dynamics, the total number of employed Black workers increased in August—but not at the rate of other workers.
New Orleans, LAsanantoniopost.com

Childcare centers across U.S. unable to hire workers

Childcare centers across the United States are struggling to hire qualified educators for the new school year, an obstacle that forced some schools to reduce planned enrollment and cut hours. Typically, more workers are quitting and fewer are applying for open positions, according to owners of childcare centers. Due to...
EconomyPosted by
Financial World

US job openings hit record as employers struggle to find workers

On Wednesday, the US Labour Department’s monthly JOLTS report or Job Openings and Labour Turnover Survey data, a closely observed indicator to labour market’s health, had unveiled that US job openings had rushed to a record high in July with layoffs rising marginally, proffering an elucidation that August’s steep slowdown in hiring had been largely prompted by investors’ failure to find workers instead a weak demand.
Small Businessroyalexaminer.com

Robotics fills bill; workers are hard to find

Find it, pick it, pack it, ship it. That is the routine for warehouse work, and robots are coming to the rescue in an industry that just can’t hire enough humans. Companies are investing millions in warehouse robots to pick up the slack in enormous storage and shipping facilities. According...
EconomyPosted by
Fortune

$15 an hour isn’t enough: U.S. workers need a living wage

Subscribe to Fortune Daily to get essential business stories straight to your inbox each morning. As we mark Labor Day, an occasion that celebrates workers, the country is in the throes of what some consider a labor shortage. After widespread recognition of the risks frontline workers undertake and the protections they need, companies in traditionally low-wage industries are struggling to hire, and workers are leaving jobs at record rates.
IndustryBusiness Insider

Unvaccinated workers NO LONGER have special pandemic leave in American Airlines. The company becomes the latest carrier to step up incentives for employee vaccines

American Airlines will stop giving a special pandemic leave to unvaccinated employees in October. This means those workers will need to use their own sick days or medical leave if they get COVID-19. American is now the latest carrier to encourage workers to get the vaccine through policy changes. See...
EconomyCNBC

Long-term unemployed workers still have access to federal jobless aid in these states

Millions of Americans and their families lost their access to pandemic unemployment insurance as several key programs expired over the weekend. Moving forward, the 2.8 million people collecting traditional UI as of August 14 will no longer see a $300 weekly enhancement. Some 5.4 million people drawing from Pandemic Unemployment Assistance, which supports those not traditionally eligible for aid including freelancers and gig workers, will lose jobless benefits altogether.

