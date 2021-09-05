Finding childcare has always been hard for US workers. Today, it’s harder

Wages continue to rise in the U.S. as businesses struggle to lure workers back into a stagnant workforce, the latest jobs data shows. Average hourly earnings rose to $30.73 in August, an all-time high and a 4.3% jump in the last 12 months, according to the Labor Department's Sept. 3 jobs report. Wages have now risen for five straight months. Meanwhile, the labor force participation rate, or the proportion of people who are either working or looking for work, was 61.7% in August, roughly where it has been since April. The participation rate fell as low as 60.2% in April 2020 and previously had not fallen below 62.7% since at least 2011.