Finding childcare has always been hard for US workers. Today, it’s harder
The US unemployment rate dropped again last month to 5.2% despite only adding a disappointing 235,000 jobs last month. But these high-level figures mask a critical challenge for parents in recent months: finding adequate care for their children while they are on the job – even if that job has been remote-friendly. To make it all work, some parents are taking leave or quitting the workforce altogether.www.theguardian.com
