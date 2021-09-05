CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Engineering

Tiny robots could deliver drugs directly to our central nervous system

By Conn Hastings
World Economic Forum
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleNew research has developed soft robots that can be controlled using magnetic fields. Its hope the tech could be useful for delivering drugs to the nervous systems. The latest study shows how the robots can move up slopes, move against fluids and also deliver substances at precise locations to neural tissue.

www.weforum.org

Comments / 1

IN THIS ARTICLE
#Drugs#Soft Robots#Robotics#The Robots#Weinberg Medical Physics#Purdue University#Microrobots
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Engineering
NewsBreak
Technology
NewsBreak
Electronics
Related
ElectronicsPhys.org

Compact speaker systems direct sound efficiently

As electronic devices decrease in size, their component parts, like speakers, need to shrink as well. In JASA Express Letters, published by the Acoustical Society of America, researchers from Northwestern Polytechnical University in China and the University of Quebec developed three designs for compact speaker systems that control the direction of sound more efficiently than previous models.
Cambridge, MANewswise

Drug delivery capsule could replace injections for protein drugs

Newswise — CAMBRIDGE, MA -- In recent years, scientists have developed monoclonal antibodies — proteins that mimic the body’s own immune defenses — that can combat a variety of diseases, including some cancers and autoimmune disorders such as Crohn’s disease. While these drugs work well, one drawback to them is that they have to be injected.
EngineeringArs Technica

Scientists built a tiny robot to mimic the mantis shrimp’s knock-out punch

The mantis shrimp boasts one of the most powerful, ultrafast punches in nature—it's on par with the force generated by a .22 caliber bullet. This makes the creature an attractive object of study for scientists eager to learn more about the relevant biomechanics. Among other uses, it could lead to small robots capable of equally fast, powerful movements. Now a team of Harvard University researchers have come up with a new biomechanical model for the mantis shrimp's mighty appendage, and they built a tiny robot to mimic that movement, according to a recent paper published in the Proceedings of the National Academy of Sciences (PNAS).
BusinessMedagadget.com

Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market will grow at 6.4% CAGR, to be valued at US$ 202.7 Million by 2028: Impact of COVID-19 on Demand and Supply of Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics

Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market report includes historic data, present market trends, environment, technological innovation, upcoming technologies and the technical progress in the related industry. Central Nervous System Disorders Therapeutics Market offers complete, proficient report delivering market research data that is relevant for new market entrants or set up players. Key strategies of the companies operating in the market and their impact analysis have been included in the report.
Electronicselectrek.co

These cute electric robots may soon deliver your dinner

Kiwibot is a last-mile delivery service that has completed over 150,000 food deliveries using electric semi-autonomous robots. Yesterday, the company announced its official expansion into San Jose, Miami-Dade County, Pittsburgh, and Detroit. Each of the four cities will be given up to 10 robots with one human supervisor. How does...
ScienceFuturity

How SARS-CoV-2 infects cells with its spike protein

The spike protein responsible for COVID-19 infection is like a loaded spring, with a catch, according to new research. The findings, based on simulations of the process by which the spike reconfigures itself to attach to and infect cells, may help researchers find new ways to defeat the SARS-CoV-2 virus.
WildlifeSmithonian

Frog Foam May Help Deliver Drugs to Human Skin

On rainy summer evenings, molecular biology graduate student Sarah Brozio would leave the northern Trinidad field center she shared with lizards, tarantulas and human colleagues to search the forests for a peculiar substance called frog foam. Rolling slowly along the roads in a weathered sedan, her small group would drive in silence, listening to the buzzes and squawks of the nightlife until they heard a pinging sound akin to arcade laser guns. The lone ping would soon be followed by an entire chorus—the distinct ruckus of male Túngara frogs vying for a mate.
ChemistryEurekAlert

Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology scientists investigate macrocyclic peptides as new drug templates

GIST (Gwangju Institute of Science and Technology) Thanks to our understanding of molecular biology, we have made tremendous progress in medicine, with scientists shedding light on the molecular mechanisms of several diseases. However, despite knowing how these diseases occur and develop within cells, some remain untreatable due to the inability of currently available drugs to reach their targets. One such example of an unreachable drug target is “protein–protein interactions (PPIs)” that occur inside cells. Most drugs cannot interfere with PPIs due to their small sizes, even if they can penetrate the cell membrane. On the other hand, antibody proteins can be engineered to block virtually any PPI but cannot access the inside of cells. So, are there any other alternatives for targeting intracellular PPIs?
ElectronicsSupply & Demand Chain Executive

Digital Twin Solution Enables Centralized Control of Multiple Robots

Toppan leveraged virtual reality (VR) and computer vision (CV) technologies to develop TransBots, a digital twin solution that makes it possible to centrally manage and control multiple robots of different types. TransBots links real-world spaces at exhibitions and venues with replica VR spaces in real time and enables centralized management...
EngineeringPhys.org

Artificial brain networks simulated with new quantum materials

Isaac Newton's groundbreaking scientific productivity while isolated from the spread of bubonic plague is legendary. University of California San Diego physicists can now claim a stake in the annals of pandemic-driven science. A team of UC San Diego researchers and colleagues at Purdue University have now simulated the foundation of...
Engineeringtechxplore.com

Flexible origami-based tubular polymer electrolyte membrane fuel cell

The miniaturization of electronics has resulted in an ever-increasing global market for portable devices. Correspondingly, it has become necessary to develop smaller and more lightweight power sources to operate these devices. In particular, there has been a growing interest in implementing flexibility into the power sources themselves, which would be useful for potential applications in wearable and roll-up devices.
TechnologyPhysics World

Robotic insulin delivery via smart ingestible capsules

The year 2021 marks the 100th anniversary of the discovery of insulin. Since then, insulin has become the safest glucose-lowering therapy for diabetes, administered to patients using syringes, pens and pumps. But among other barriers to achieving glycaemic control physiologically, some patients find it difficult to inject insulin multiple times...
ElectronicsFlorida Star

VIDEO: Tiny Robot Packs As Fast A Punch As The Powerful Mantis Shrimp

Scientists have robotically mimicked the lightning-fast moves of the mantis shrimp, having learned how it unleashes a punch so fast that it creates a sonic boom, paving the way for powerful miniature robots. High-speed imaging has allowed biologists to study how the crustaceans produce the fastest punch in the animal kingdom. The mantis shrimp’s club-like appendages accelerate faster than a […]
EngineeringPhys.org

Graphene valleytronics: Paving the way to small-sized room-temperature quantum computers

Valleytronics is an emerging field in which valleys—local minima in the energy band structure of solids—are used to encode, process, and store quantum information. Though graphene was thought to be unsuitable for valleytronics due to its symmetrical structure, researchers from the Indian Institute of Technology Bombay, India, have recently shown that this is not the case. Their findings may pave the way to small-sized quantum computers that can operate at room temperature.
Electronicsetftrends.com

The Robots Are Coming…to Deliver Your Packages

The robotics industry is still young, but it’s finding new applications and frontiers. With that comes potentially positive implications for investors considering assets such as the ARK Autonomous Technology & Robotics ETF (CBOE: ARKQ). For some time, deployment of robots has been widely viewed through the lens of industrial robots...
ElectronicsIEEE Spectrum

Tiny Lasers Could Finally Bring Us Really Smart AR Glasses

When Google Glass debuted almost a decade ago, augmented reality (AR) wearables seemed poised to take off. Smart glasses let users surf the Internet; access maps, calendars, and other apps; and even call up recipes. Users could simultaneously interact with the physical and digital worlds. But Google withdrew its smart...

Comments / 0

Community Policy