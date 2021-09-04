SUGAR BEARS DROP UCA INVITE FINALE

CONWAY, Ark. - Central Arkansas volleyball took its bumps and bruises as they lost 3-0 to a stout Memphis squad. The Sugar Bears got all they could handle as they battled the undefeated Tigers to finish the UCA Invitational. While the results were not what they wanted, they had some standout performers to celebrate. Junior Lexi Miller led the Sugar Bears with 13 kills and a dominant .385 hitting percentage. Miller also after the match was named on the All-Tournament Team for the UCA Invitational. On the defensive side this match freshman, Shelbi Owens had herself a successful outing with eight digs.