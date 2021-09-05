The Weird Reason Why RVs Are More Expensive Right Now
The average vehicle uses between 50 and 200 microchips to manage everything from infotainment systems, fuel management, advanced driver safety features, and much more. Feature-packed luxury models likely use two times as many chips. It’s no surprise that the automotive industry is one of the worst affected by the global semiconductor shortage, with potentially $110 billion in lost revenue this year alone. The RV industry hasn’t gone unscathed either, with buyers paying higher prices for camper vans and experiencing delivery delays.www.motorbiscuit.com
