In my columns, I use the terms genealogist and family historian interchangeably. However, I prefer the term family historian to define my research rather than genealogist because I want to know about all of the members of the family. I research my direct-line ancestors along with their siblings and their families. That may sound a bit obsessive (OK, a lot obsessive), but I also do it for the complete picture of the families. Also, if I have hit a brick wall on a direct-line ancestor, a solution is often found by researching the siblings, cousins and others not on the direct line.