Celebrities

Camila Cabello: Lockdown changed my life

femalefirst.co.uk
 5 days ago

Cover picture for the articleCamila Cabello admits her life has been transformed by the COVID-19 lockdown. Camila Cabello thinks the COVID-19 lockdown changed her life. The 24-year-old singer managed to turn her life around amid the lockdown, after years of non-stop work left her feeling "burnt out and broken". Camila - who shot to...

www.femalefirst.co.uk

Celebritiesgizmostory.com

Camila Cabello faced Backlash for her Body, shares her Pain

Camila Cabello reveals a lot about her personal life to her fans. However, in recent months, the singer has faced a lot of backlashes after photographs of her in a bikini surfaced online, prompting derogatory remarks about her appearance. The “Havana” singer has already defended herself against the vitriol and...
CelebritiesPosted by
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Steps Out In Crop Top & Matching Fitted Leggings In NYC After ‘Cinderella’ Premiere

Camila Cabello stepped out looking comfortable and gorgeous in a light pink outfit while arriving in New York City on Sept. 5. Camila Cabello, 24, looked relaxed as she stepped off a plane in the Big Apple on Sept. 5. The singer was wearing a long-sleeved light pink crop top and matching leggings along with black and white sneakers when she was photographed at JFK airport. She also added a black face mask to stay safe and hoop earrings as her long locks were pulled up and she carried a backpack on her shoulders.
CelebritiesCosmopolitan

Camila Cabello Responds to Those Shawn Mendes Engagement Rumors

Are you sitting? If you stan Camila Cabello and Shawn Mendes in a serious (/possibly too serious) way, then you probably should be because Camila has confirmed, officially and unequivocally, that Shawn has not put a ring on it. During an interview with Jimmy Fallon for The Tonight Show, Camila...
MusicPosted by
On Air with Ryan Seacrest

Camila Cabello Covers One Of Olivia Rodrigo's Most Popular Songs

Camila Cabello just covered one of Olivia Rodrigo’s most popular songs, and it’s the “cover you didn’t know you needed.”. The Cinderella actress performed Rodrigo’s “good 4 u” on BBC Radio 1’s Live Lounge, along with her latest single “Don’t Go Yet.” BBC Radio 1 shared a clip of Cabello’s rendition of “good 4 u” on Tuesday morning (September 7), hailing it “the Live Lounge cover you didn’t know you needed.”
Beauty & Fashionthezoereport.com

Camila Cabello Wore The Boldest Anti-Princess Shoe To The 'Cinderella' Premiere

There is a new Cinderella in town — Camila Cabello will play the role of Disney’s classic princess in a new film for Amazon Prime. The movie will have a slight twist in the plot compared to the original film. In the new version, Cinderella runs a small dress designing business and dreams of building a career for herself. Given that this isn’t your typical Disney storyline, Cabello didn’t dress the part for the movie’s red carpet premiere. Instead of wearing what one might assume would be an on-theme blue ballgown or even glass slippers, Cabello, instead, wore over-the-knee boots with a luxe dress to the Cinderella premiere at the Greek Theatre in Los Angeles. Her ensemble was the antithesis of an overly saccharine princess-y look as the actor looked edgy and cool.
MoviesPosted by
Cleveland.com

A modern ‘Cinderella,’ with Camila Cabello, is funny and female-forward

If it feels like there haven’t been quite enough happily-ever-afters in your life lately, “Cinderella” has a whole mess of them. Spoiler alert, maybe, but it shouldn’t be a surprise that grime-smudged Ella cleans up her act and meets a prince in Kay Cannon’s modern take on the fairy tale. What’s new is how Cannon, who wrote the equally fast-and-funny “Pitch Perfect” as well as episodes of “30 Rock,” lays out blissful futures for everyone in what’s easily the happy-endingest movie of the year.
Celebritieshotnewhiphop.com

MTV VMA Performers Include Machine Gun Kelly, Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello

We're just under a month away from watching the 2021 MTV Video Music Awards and the network has finally revealed their star-studded line-up of performances. Last week, MTV revealed their full list of VMA nominees, and several of those artists with be gracing the stage for the September ceremony. The...
Shawn Mendes pens appreciation post for Camila Cabello

Shawn Mendes pens appreciation post for Camila Cabello

Washington [US], September 2 (ANI): Pop star Shawn Mendes on Thursday shared a sweet appreciation post for his lady love Camila Cabello who is all geared up for the release of her debut movie 'Cinderella'. The 'Senorita' singer took to his Instagram handle and shared an adorable picture featuring him...
Celebritiesfemalefirst.co.uk

Camila Cabello can't find her engagement finger

Pop star Camila Cabello has insisted she doesn't know what finger she should wear an engagement ring on. Camila Cabello doesn't know what finger to wear an engagement ring on. The 24-year-old pop star recently sparked speculation that she's set to marry her boyfriend Shawn Mendes when she appeared on TikTok wearing a ring on her engagement finger - but Camila insists she simply wasn't aware of what she was doing.
CelebritiesBBC

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello for Radio 1 Live Lounge month

Lil Nas X, Camila Cabello, Shawn Mendes and Bring Me The Horizon have been revealed as some of the big names performing for Radio 1's 2021 Live Lounge month. Little Simz, Mimi Webb and Rag'n'Bone Man will also perform during the series of September specials. This year's Live Lounge month...
Musichomenewshere.com

Camila Cabello won't swap music for acting

Camila Cabello has no plans to give up music for acting. The 24-year-old singer plays the titular role in Amazon Prime Video's 'Cinderella' but although she loved providing a new take on the fairy tale character she doesn't think she'll be swapping pop for the screen permanently. She told Deadline:...
CelebritiesPosted by
E! News

Why Camila Cabello Took Shots Before First Date With Shawn Mendes

Watch: Camila Cabello & Shawn Mendes' Fun "Cinderella" Premiere Outfits. Tequila may not always be the answer, but it's worth a shot. During the latest episode of James Corden's Carpool Karaoke segment on The Late Late Show, Camila Cabello revealed that right before going on her first date with Shawn Mendes, she was so nervous that she had to enlist a little extra help in preparation for the big night.
MusicPosted by
HollywoodLife

Camila Cabello Covers Olivia Rodrigo’s Smash Hit ‘Good 4 U’: Hear Her Latin Twist On The Bop

Camila Cabello delivered a dazzling rendition of Olivia Rodrigo’s hit track ‘good 4 u,’ which was declared the song of the summer by Spotify. Camila Cabello, 24, just added a little Latin spice to the biggest song of summer 2021! The Cuban-American singer appeared on BBC Radio 1 Live Lounge over the Labor Day weekend, and she performed a unique rendition to “good 4 u” by Olivia Rodrigo, 18. The hit track was recently declared the song of the summer by Spotify, and Camila did a top-notch job at giving the song a Latin-style twist while showing off her impeccable vocal skills. Watch Camila’s performance below!
Los Angeles, CAPosted by
TheWrap

‘Carpool Karaoke': Camila Cabello Prepared for First Shawn Mendes Date With Idina Menzel’s ‘Defying Gravity,’ Tequila Shots (Video)

The latest edition of James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke” dropped Wednesday, featuring “Cinderella” stars Camila Cabello, Idina Menzel and Billy Porter. Since these are all “wickedly talented” singers, it’s natural that this installment of the “Late Late Show” segment would be over the top — but it actually defied gravity, thanks to a confession made my Cabello.

