Week 2 high school football rewind

Madie Murphy, left, Meg Gamble and Macy Murphy get the Baldwyn banner ready to be run through before Friday's game against Booneville. Thomas Wells | Daily Journal

HOW THEY FARED

LARGE SCHOOLS

1. Oxford (2-0): Beat South Panola via forfeit. This week: vs. Ruston (La.)

2. West Point (0-2): Lost to Starkville via forfeit. This week: at Noxubee County

3. Itawamba AHS (1-0): Beat New Albany 34-21. This week: at North Pontotoc.

4. Tupelo (2-0): Beat Saltillo 41-6. This week: hosts Corinth.

5. Lafayette (1-1): Beat Horn Lake 38-7. This week: hosts Southaven.

SMALL SCHOOLS

1. Nettleton (1-1): Beat Mooreville 37-34. This week: hosts Saltillo.

2. Calhoun City (0-2): Lost to North Panola via forfeit. This week: hosts Aberdeen.

3. Biggersville (1-0): Idle. This week: hosts Eupora.

4. Amory (0-2): Lost to Caledonia 30-18. This week: hosts Mooreville.

5. East Union (0-1): Lost to Heritage Academy 41-15. This week: at Booneville.

LOOKING BACK

Jackson Cheek nailed a 21-yard field goal with 49 seconds left to the lift No. 1 small school Nettleton to a 37-34 win over Mooreville. … A safety on a mishandled snap in the endzone, along with strong defensive play, gifted Booneville a 2-0 win over Baldwyn in the Skunk Bowl. … Tupelo racked up 419 yards off offense, including 226 yards on the ground in a 41-6 victory over Saltillo.

LOOKING AHEAD

No. 1 large school Oxford will travel to Shreveport, Louisiana to take on Ruston (La.) in the Battle on the Border at the Independence Bowl. … Shannon takes a trip to Houston, a year after picking up a 40-32 win over the Hilltoppers in overtime. … After forfeiting its first two games due to COVID-19, No. 2 large school West Point finally takes the field at Noxubee County.

STAR POWER

Ripley’s Immanuel Griffin rushed for 193 yards and 3 TDs on 10 carries in a 62-0 win over Holly Springs. … Pontotoc WR Nic Townsend had 4 catches for 65 yards and 3 TDs, while adding an INT on defense. … North Pontotoc WR Winn Navarette caught six passes for 141 yards, and a TD that went 69 yards with 1:20 left to lift the Vikings to an 18-12 win over Charleston.

Dillon Barnes