Texas Southern (0-1 overall , 0-1 SWAC) vs. Baylor (1-0, 0-0 Big 12) The hopes and dreams of the Baylor faithful — that’s what’s at stake. If Baylor fails to clear the spread or at least come close (most books won’t even carry it, but I’ve found it at -47.5), trouble is brewing. The Bears need to come out cleaner, cut down on penalties and start hotter than they did against Texas State.