UCLA football has made its mark through two games of the 2021 season, opening with a 44-10 Week Zero victory vs. Hawaii before then posting an impressive 38-27 win against LSU in Week 1. The early showing from Chip Kelly and Bruins has been enough for national pundits to ponder if UCLA -- despite recent struggles under Kelly -- is perhaps built for both a Pac-12 title and and College Football Playoff run, and ESPN analyst Jesse Palmer is convinced that the Bruins are no fluke.