DENVER — The Giants entered Tuesday leading the league in homers, and Coors Field is supremely power friendly. So, of course, this was the night San Francisco extra-base-hit the Rockies to death with just one measly homer, recording seven doubles and two triples in a 12-3 victory that nudged the team’s major-league-best record to 89-50. The Giants, winners of five of six, lead the seemingly unshakable Dodgers by a game in the NL West.