Nancy Ernestine Davis

Cover picture for the articleNancy Ernestine Davis, age 82, went to be with God on August 23, 2021 at her home in Kanab, Utah. She was born April 17, 1939 in Waterloo, Iowa to James & Martha Stackhouse and was of Cherokee and Danish heritage. Nancy worked for John Deere Waterloo Works in the accounting department.

