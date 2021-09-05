Nancy Ernestine Davis

As Hamburg’s annual Popcorn Day approaches, an article about books related to popcorn seems appropriate. First, here are a few interesting facts about popcorn to consider. Popcorn is the official snack of Illinois. According to Lexi Jacobs, author of “The History of Popcorn,” Americans eat around 17 billion quarts of popcorn each year. The top producer of popcorn is Nebraska with an estimated 250 million pounds grown each year. More popcorn is grown in Holt County, in north central Nebraska, than any county in the country. With a local connection, ConAgra Foods, Inc. produces more than 1 billion bags of popcorn, making Golden Valley the largest manufacturer of microwave popcorn in the world.